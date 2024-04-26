RESULTS: April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 6,680 out of 17,010 examinees passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,680 out of 17,010 passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in 18 testing centers all over the Philippines this April 2024.

The examination results with respect to 20 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, members.

Starting June 3, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com