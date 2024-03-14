She Talks Asia Summit 2024 spotlights breaking stereotypes through empowering dialogues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This year’s event will center on breaking barriers and rewriting narratives to empower every woman to thrive, with key women in society leading the conversations

The following is a press release from She Talks Asia.

In celebration of Women’s Month, She Talks Asia is thrilled to announce the 2024 She Talks Asia Summit themed Breaking Stereotypes. Happening on March 16, 2024 at Globe Tower, this year’s event will center on breaking barriers and rewriting narratives to empower every woman to thrive. The summit is a vibrant call to action for women everywhere to challenge biases and forge a path towards a more equitable, inclusive, and just society.

SHE TALKS ASIA CO-FOUNDERS. Lynn Pinugu, Bianca Gonzalez Intal, and Iza Calzado Wintle, with broadcast journalist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Karen Davila. Photo by She Talks Asia

Leading this empowering event are She Talks Asia co-founders Lynn Pinugu, Bianca Gonzalez Intal, and Iza Calzado Wintle. Since its inception in 2017 with the inaugural conference “Every Girl Can,” She Talks Asia has been at the forefront of championing women’s rights and empowerment. This year, She Talks Asia is also honored to welcome award-winning broadcast journalist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Karen Davila, as the first ever She Talks Asia Summit Co-Chair. The event is co- presented by UNIQLO, Globe Telecom, and GCash, with participation from Happy Skin.

As keynote speaker, Karen will explore the importance of breaking stereotypes and the pivotal role women have in challenging these biases today. She will not only highlight the systemic barriers women face but also inspire attendees with actionable insights on how to actively participate in the cultural shift towards gender equality.

The event’s guest of honor, former Vice President Atty. Leni Robredo, will focus on actionable ways to challenge male-centered definitions of leadership, power, and influence and embracing a new era of inclusive strength.

Featuring an inspiring lineup of speakers, including veteran actress Eugene Domingo, renowned photographer Shaira Luna, and fire survivor turned motivational speaker Larra Francesca Lasam, the summit promises to be a a day rich in insightful lessons, profound inspiration, and empowering experiences.

Now in their eighth year, She Talks Asia continues to raise awareness and elevate the discourse on issues and topics relevant to women today. 100% of the ticket proceeds are donated to a scholarship fund for girls, supporting education and empowerment for the next generation. To date, She Talks Asia has raised P2.8 million for the Mano Amiga Philippines (www.manoamigaph.org), a nonprofit school providing high quality education and sustainable livelihood to underprivileged communities.

SHE TALKS ASIA CO-FOUNDERS. Photo by She Talks Asia

Join She Talks Asia in this journey to break stereotypes and build a world where equal opportunities are available to all. Together, we can make a difference.

For more information on the She Talks Asia Summit 2024 and how you can participate or contribute, please follow She Talks Asia on instagram at @shetalksasia or visit our website on www.shetalksasia.com

About She Talks Asia

She Talks Asia (www.shetalksasia.com) is a women empowerment community and advocacy agency that amplifies stories & creates experiences highlighting intergenerational wisdom. – Rappler.com