Ayala Land subsidiary breaks ground for Batangas Technopark

GROUNDBREKAING. Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and representatives from AyalaLand Logistics lead the groundbreaking of the Batangas Technopark on April 12, 2023.

Ayalaland Logistics' fifth industrial estate is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2025

MANILA, Philippines – Ayalaland Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), a subsidiary of Ayala Land, has broken ground in the Batangas Technopark, which sits in Padre Garcia and spans 55 hectares.

The industrial estate will host light and medium, non-polluting industries from both local and global markets. There are also plans for the Technowork to become a mixed-use development featuring Ayala Logistics dry warehouse and cold storage facilities, along with a transport terminal, gas station, agricultural wholesale market, and restaurants.

The estate’s target completion date is in the second quarter of 2025.

The Batangas Technopark can be accessed through Tiaong-Lipa Road and eventually the Lipa-Padre Garcia Bypass Road, once it is completed. Those coming from Metro Manila can use the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR Tollway). The industrial hub is also an hour’s drive from the Batangas Port, an international seaport.

According to ALLHC, the Batangas Technopark will include pedestrian-friendly spaces and connect to a public transit terminal. It will also feature 1.3 hectares of park space, preserving the property’s natural flora.

“This new industrial estate will not only serve as a hub for manufacturing and industrial activities but will also generate new employment opportunities for Batanguenos and residents of nearby localities, thus contributing to the local economy. Batangas Technopark is poised to attract local and foreign investors, and we are confident that it will be a key driver of economic growth in the region,” said ALLHC president and chief executive officer Jose Jalandoni in a press statement.

The Batangas Technopark is ALLHC’s fifth industrial estate. In 1990, it launched its first industrial park, the Laguna Technopark. It then developed the Cavite Technopark in 2016, and Laguindingan Technopark in 2019. ALLHC is also currently preparing for the launch of the Pampanga Technopark in Mabalacat. – Rappler.com