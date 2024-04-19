BDO will cut ‘dirty’ coal power funding, but not if it means more outages

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It’s not something that you can say unilaterally that you will stop coal because the impact of no electricity is probably a lot more than the impact of coal power plants,' BDO president Nestor Tan says

MANILA, Philippines – BDO Unibank will cut funding for new coal power plants – unless the government says there’s a need for more.

“Our policy is we will no longer fund new capacity, coal capacity. However, we will continue to support the running of the existing capacity,” BDO president and chief executive officer Nestor Tan said on Friday, April 19.

The Philippines’ biggest bank has committed to reduce its thermal coal exposure to 50% and limiting coal-related loans to a maximum of 2% of total loan portfolio by 2033. However, unlike the commitment made by other local banks, BDO’s decision to cut funding from new coal power plants does not mean a total ban. The Sy-led bank is still open to fund more coal projects to meet the country’s power needs.

“There’s a caveat there. When you look at ESG, there’s a trade-off between E, environment, and S, which is social responsibility. So if the trade-off on funding new coal is between six-hour brownouts for each of us and funding a new coal power plant, then we will support the government policy for it, whatever is required,” Tan said.

“It’s not something that you can say unilaterally that you will stop coal because the impact of no electricity is probably a lot more than the impact of coal power plants,” he added.

The Philippines has been struggling to meet its energy needs, especially amid the extreme heat. Rotational brownouts were already carried out on Tuesday, April 16, as the Luzon and Visayas power grids reached red alert. (READ: Filipinos urged to reduce aircon use as red alert raised on power grids)

However, propping up more coal power plants isn’t the only way to light up the country. Asked by Rappler whether BDO was eyeing to shift more of their funding towards renewable energy projects, Tan said the bank was “definitely” doing so.

“If you look at our portfolio, it’s shifting right now…27% of our portfolio is now on ESG lending. And that’s roughly about a third of our total business loans. So yes, we are big on renewables, we’re big on blue bonds, we’re big on all of these environmental issues,” Tan said, adding that BDO is attempting to “encourage” its borrowers towards ESG-friendly borrowings.

According to BDO’s 2023 Sustainability report, the bank has funded 59 renewable energy projects to date, which equated to 2,377 megawatts of total installed renewable energy capacity.

This has made BDO the second largest financier of renewable energy in the Philippines from 2009 to 2023, behind only BPI, according to a 2024 report by the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED). For every $1 that BDO spent on fossil fuel, the bank was estimated to have spent half a dollar on renewable energy.

But at the same time, BDO still ranks as one of the country’s biggest financiers of “dirty energy,” being the second largest funder of coal and the top funder of fossil gas.

“These contributions to the expansion of coal and gas in the country erode their massive investments in renewable energy, as even though they have the second largest financing in renewables, this amount is only half of their contribution to the fossil fuel industry,” CEED said in its 2024 Fossil Fuel Divestment Scorecard. – Rappler.com