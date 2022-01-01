Berjaya Makati Hotel to punish errant employees over ‘Poblacion girl’ incident

Berjaya Makati Hotel apologizes for 'failing to stop the guest from jumping her quarantine'

MANILA, Philippines – Berjaya Makati Hotel said it will punish employees who may have been involved in the “absentee quarantine” incident that is being investigated by authorities.

In a statement on Saturday, January 1, Berjaya Makati confirmed reports that the traveler who skipped quarantine and spread COVID-19 while partying in Poblacion, Makati City, indeed stayed with them.

“This was a very serious breach given the pandemic’s disastrous impact on lives and livelihood. Any employee found errant by commission or omission will be dealt with severely to deter a repeat of what happened,” it said.

The hotel management apologized for the incident.

“The management sincerely apologizes for failing to stop the guest from jumping her quarantine. This was the only incident of its kind in the nearly two years that we have served as a quarantine hotel, and we will make sure that it is the last,” Berjaya Makati said.

This statement came as the Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to file a criminal complaint against those involved in the incident.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat said the woman, a returning Filipino from the United States, claimed that she paid the facility to avoid isolation. The PNP also said a Bureau of Quarantine employee was supposedly involved.

Berjaya Makati faces an investigation led by the Department of Tourism and has been issued a notice to explain, following its earlier denial that the traveler stayed in the hotel.

The tourism and interior departments warned establishments that any hotel found liable for violating quarantine protocols may have their accreditation revoked. – Rappler.com