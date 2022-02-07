Business Sense: AMZ AllStars CEO Erick Rodriguez

Over a third of the global workforce are said to be thinking of leaving their jobs. AMZ AllStars CEO and serial entrepreneur Erick Rodriguez has some tips for companies to retain talent.

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Monday, February 7, at 7 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The pandemic has forced businesses to close, leading to mass layoffs.

But for companies that managed to stay afloat, another crisis has emerged: the so-called “Great Resignation.”

Based on Microsoft’s World Trend Index, 41% of the global workforce are considering leaving their current job within the next year.

As for the Philippines, the separation rate hit 12%, the highest in a decade. Notably, 85% of these separations were employee-initiated.

The country’s underemployment figures also paint a more complicated picture. Millions of Filipinos with jobs are looking for more work to make ends meet.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler’s Ralf Rivas talks to Erick Rodriguez, serial entrepreneur and chief executive officer of AMZ AllStars, a company which provides services to e-commerce businesses.

Rodriguez talks about the opportunities in the e-commerce space, keeping workers motivated to prevent companies in the Philippines from following the global trend of mass resignations, as well as how the office will look like in 2022 and beyond. – Rappler.com