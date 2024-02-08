Rappler Talk: What you need to know about taxes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tax expert Mon Abrea talks about the recently signed Ease of Paying Taxes Law as well as taxes on ecommerce

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re busy filling out that Bureau of Internal Revenue form, you’re not alone.

The first quarter of the year is usually a busy time for individual taxpayers and companies, as various deadlines are set during this period.

In this Rappler Talk episode, Mon Abrea, Rappler’s Tax Whiz and founding chairman of the Asian Consulting Group, will talk about the recently signed Ease of Paying Taxes Law.

Abrea will also discuss taxes on digital goods and services as well as the government’s revenue goals. – Rappler.com