Business Sense: Delivering goods with electric vehicles

Mober CEO Dennis Ng talks about the cost of going green, as well as his outlook on the electric vehicle market

MANILA, Philippines – If you shopped for furniture in Ikea, there’s a chance that the van that delivered it to your doorstep runs on electricity.

One of Ikea’s delivery partners is Mober, a logistics company which has an all-electric vehicle fleet.

In this episode of Business Sense, Mober CEO Dennis Ng candidly talks about the pros and cons of going green, as well as how their company is helping other firms achieve sustainability goals.

Ng also shares his plans in the future, including hiring a professional CEO, as well as dreams of going public. – Rappler.com