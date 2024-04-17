Business
Business
Business Sense

Business Sense: A teleconsultation app for pets

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Business Sense: A teleconsultation app for pets
PetPal founder Carlo Flordeliza shares how they are helping Filipinos navigate pet care with just a few clicks

Bookmark this page and watch the episode on Wednesday, April 17, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – In recent years, pet ownership has soared, with many seeking companionship and solace in furry friends.

However, behind the Instagram-worthy moments lies a realm of responsibilities and challenges that demand attention and commitment from pet owners.

Alongside the cuddles and playtime, owners shoulder the responsibility of providing proper care and a safe environment for their furry companions.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to PetPal founder Carlo Flordeliza about how his startup is linking pet owners to reliable veterinarians.

Flordeliza also shares his insights on starting a business, as well as PetPal’s expansion plans. – Rappler.com

Must Read

Here’s how to take care of your fur babies in this heat

Here’s how to take care of your fur babies in this heat

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

Apps