Business Sense: A teleconsultation app for pets

PetPal founder Carlo Flordeliza shares how they are helping Filipinos navigate pet care with just a few clicks

MANILA, Philippines – In recent years, pet ownership has soared, with many seeking companionship and solace in furry friends.

However, behind the Instagram-worthy moments lies a realm of responsibilities and challenges that demand attention and commitment from pet owners.

Alongside the cuddles and playtime, owners shoulder the responsibility of providing proper care and a safe environment for their furry companions.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to PetPal founder Carlo Flordeliza about how his startup is linking pet owners to reliable veterinarians.

Flordeliza also shares his insights on starting a business, as well as PetPal’s expansion plans. – Rappler.com