Business Sense: P&G Philippines president Raffy Fajardo

MANILA, Philippines – The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on lives and businesses has sparked deeper conversations about sustainability and climate change.

Leaders now ask: How do we keep another pandemic from happening again, all while staying in business?

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Procter & Gamble Philippines president Raffy Fajardo about the new workplace, how to foster sustainable production systems, as well as how to keep employees motivated amid the new normal.

Fajardo also talks about expansion plans and job openings, as demand for essential goods shot up during the pandemic. – Rappler.com