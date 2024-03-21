Senior citizens, PWDs get higher special discounts on basic goods

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ESSENTIALS. Department of Trade and Industry officials inspect prices of canned goods and other food items as they conduct Special Price and Supply Monitoring of Basic Neccessities and Prome Commodities at a supermarket in Quezon City on September 8, 2021. Rappler

A joint administrative order increases the special discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities from P65 to P125 per week

MANILA, Philippines – Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy higher discounts for basic necessities and prime commodities.

In a news release on Thursday, March 21, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it signed a joint administrative order with the Department of Agriculture and Department of Energy, which revised the rules on granting a 5% special discount to senior citizens and PWDs.

The issuance increases the special discount on certain purchases from P65 to P125 per week, subject to review every five years.

The DTI said this translates to a new purchase cap of P2,500, compared to the previous limit of P1,300 per week, set in 2010.

The order said the agencies deemed the increase necessary due to inflation.

Covered goods are defined by the Price Act which are essential for consumers’ sustenance, especially during calamities or emergencies.

Some of these goods include rice, corn, cooking oil, marine products, eggs, pork, beef, and poultry, fresh milk, vegetables, root crops, and select fresh fruits. It also covers canned fish, processed milk, coffee, bread, salt, and locally-manufactured instant noodles.

The joint order also reiterates the right of senior citizens and PWDs to purchase goods through a representative, provided that they give an authorization letter.

It also extends the discounts to online purchases.

According to the DTI, the discounts under the joint order are separate from the 20% statutory discount granted under Republic Act No. 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 and Republic Act No. 10754 or An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs.

The draft order can be viewed here and will take effect on March 25.

“Our collaboration with the DA and DOE, alongside the active participation of our valued national government agencies, retailers, consumer organizations, and consumers during the public consultations, have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone,” Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said. – Rappler.com