Business Sense: Tetrix CEO & co-founder Emman Navalan

MANILA, Philippines – As markets go into bear market territory, is investing in crypto still worth the risk?

For believers like Tetrix co-founder and chief executive officer Emman Navalan, people need to get past the jitters and see the current and upcoming real-life applications of crypto and blockchain.

In this episode of Business Sense, Navalan talks about his thoughts on the crypto market, regulations, and the outlook on Web3 and blockchain. He also shares his thoughts about the traumatic crash of Luna.

Tetrix is a Filipino company whose goal is to bridge the gap among all blockchain projects.

The company also recently launched its crypto wallet called Pitaka which allows users to store, manage, and exchange various cryptocurrencies and digital assets in one browser extension. – Rappler.com