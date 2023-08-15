Cavitex to hike toll rates starting August 21

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cavitex toll rates will go up across all vehicle classes for motorists traveling from Seaside to Zapote and from Zapote to Kawit

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) is set to implement higher toll rates starting August 21 after the Department of Transportation’s Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) approved the toll rate adjustment.

Motorists traveling from MIAA Exit to Longos, Bacoor (Seaside to Zapote) and vice versa would be charged the following rates at the Parañaque Toll Plaza:

Class 1: P33 to P35

Class 2: P67 to P70

Class 3: P100 to P104

Motorists traveling from Longos, Bacoor to Kawit (Zapote to Kawit) and vice versa would pay the following at the Kawit Toll Plaza:

Class 1: P64 to P73

Class 2: P129 to P146

Class 3: P194 to P219

The last toll increase for the Seaside to Zapote segment of the expressway was on May 12, 2022 while fees for the Zapote to Kawit segment were last adjusted on May 1, 2011.

Even with the fare hike, the TRB gave assurances that jeepneys, modern jeepneys, passenger buses, and UV Express will still get to use the old rates for at least 3 months from August 21. To facilitate this, the Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation and its joint venture partner Philippine Reclamation Authority will reactivate its Abante Card program for public utility vehicles (PUV).

“We recognize the impact of the toll increase on Class 1 and Class 2 PUV drivers. That’s why we’re reactivating our Abante Card program to provide some relief during this transition. With the Abante Card, PUV drivers will have the opportunity to adjust and enjoy the old toll rates for a period of about three months,” said Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation head Rogelio Singson.

The 14-kilometer expressway is used by an average of 160,000 motorists every day.

– Rappler.com