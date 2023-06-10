NLEX to hike toll rates starting June 15

HOLY WEEK. Motorists coming back to Metro Manila from the provinces after the Holy Week break experience light to moderate traffic at the NLEX Bocaue Toll Plaza on April 10, 2023.

NLEX will implement an additional P7 in the open system, and P0.36 per kilometer in the closed system

MANILA, Philippines – The North Luzon Expressway Corporation (NLEX) is set to implement higher toll rates starting June 15 after the Department of Transportation’s Toll Regulatory Board approved the toll rate adjustment and authorized the NLEX to implement a toll rate hike.

The NLEX will implement an additional P7 in the open system, and P0.36 per kilometer in the closed system, the corporation announced in a press release on Saturday, June 10.

Open system refers to vehicles coming from Navotas, Valenzuela, and Caloocan to Marilao, Bulacan, where motorists are charged a flat rate. Meanwhile, closed system refers to the portion between Bocaue, Bulacan and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat, Pampanga – including Subic-Tipo – where users pay per distance they travel.

Under the new toll fee matrix, motorists covered by the open system will make additional payments broken down as follows:

P7 for class 1 vehicles (regular cars and sport utility vehicles)

P17 for class 2 vehicles (buses and small trucks)

P19 for class 3 vehicles (large trucks)

Those traveling the expressway end-to-end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay:

P33 for class 1 vehicles

P81 for class 2 vehicles

P98 for class 3 vehicles

The NLEX Corporation also announced that public utility vehicles under the NLEX Pass-ada and Tsuper Card discount and rebate programs will still be covered by the old rates.

The new rates were part of the approved NLEX periodic adjustments due in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020, the corporation said. The new matrix underwent regulatory reviews and approvals.

“TRB allowed NLEX to collect this year the fourth and last tranche of the 2012 and 2014 periodic adjustments and only half of the 2018 and 2020 increases to help ‘curb the existing inflationary situation and cushion their impact on the users of the expressway,'” the NLEX Corporation said.

In 2021, the corporation also implemented a 2% to 3% toll increase as “part of the approved periodic adjustments due in 2012 and 2014.” – Rappler.com