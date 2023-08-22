Cebu Pacific to launch route to Da Nang in Vietnam with P1 promo fare

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From August 22 to 25, the base fare for a one-way Manila-Da Nang flight will be cut to P1, exclusive of fees and surcharges

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific is launching its new route from Manila to Da Nang, Vietnam, with a “piso sale” promo ahead of the start of flights on December 7.

From Tuesday, August 22, to Friday, August 25, the base fare for a one-way Manila-Da Nang flight will be cut to P1, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from December 7, 2023, to March 30, 2024.

Passengers may also use their Cebu Pacific Travel Fund to book the flight.

The budget airline will operate the new route to Da Nang thrice a week – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday – starting December 7.

The flight will depart Manila at 7:30 pm (Philippine time) and arrive in Da Nang at 9:30 pm (Vietnam time). Return flights from Da Nang to Manila will run from 10:30 pm (Vietnam time) to 2:20 am (Philippine time).

Da Nang is the largest city in Central Vietnam and hosts the international airport closest to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Imperial City of Huế, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, and Hội An Ancient Town.

Cebu Pacific currently reaches 24 international destinations. The budget carrier returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2023 after revenge travel bolstered its pandemic recovery.

Cebu Pacific also came under fire in the Senate earlier in the year for frequent flight disruptions. It expects to receive 15 additional aircraft in 2023 to address the spate of flight cancellations.

– Rappler.com