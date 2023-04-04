‘We want our money back’: Cebu Pacific promo leaves affected netizens with multiple charges

One netizen reported being charged more than P15,000 while attempting to avail of the promo through the low-cost carrier's glitching website

MANILA, Philippines – Several netizens have complained about being charged multiple times while attempting to avail of Cebu Pacific’s Super Pass Sale.

The Super Pass sale, held last March 31, drew significant interest from travelers hungry for revenge travel – enough to overwhelm and crash the low-cost carrier’s website.

Netizens said that upon entering the website, they were asked to input their payment details, only to wind up on an error page. Believing that the transaction was unsuccessful, many reloaded the page and reentered their payment credentials, only to later discover that they had been charged each time.

Ruth, among those who attempted to purchase the Super Pass vouchers, reported being charged more than P15,000 while trying to grapple with the website’s glitches.

“Instead of getting charged for 8 Super Pass vouchers under a single transaction amounting to P3,127.04, I was charged 5 times amounting to P15,635.20 for 40 vouchers,” she told Rappler on Tuesday, April 4.

Even though 40 vouchers were charged, Ruth was only able to secure 8 vouchers. She also said that the website did not prompt her for a one-time password (OTP) before pushing through with any of the transactions.

Anna, not her real name, was unable to secure any vouchers during the promo, and yet reported being charged for the multiple purchases attempted through the crashed website.

“I only wanted to buy four vouchers, which is equivalent to one transaction, but upon submission of payment details, the site crashed. Hence, I attempted to buy multiple times only to get the same result on all my attempts, and no OTP was also received. Based on previous experience with Ceb Pac, they send OTPs,” she told Rappler on Tuesday.

Anna was charged six times, prompting her to request the bank to block her card to avoid incurring more charges.

Other netizens also took to Twitter to air their experiences.

cebpac SuperPass buyers stages of grief



1. waiting for it (set reminders for everyday of March)

2. ayaaaan na, yay!

3. website crashing x10000000

4. naka go through na sa wakas (as in ung may reference number)

5. the scary aftermath of multiple charges#CebPass #CEBSuperPass — juberjubs (@meowskiel) March 31, 2023

Issue na pala talaga ng @CebuPacificAir ang multiple charges. I should've learned and used PayPal for booking na. 🤦🏻‍♀️ They still owe me for my flight last January. Now, my #CEBSuperPass vouchers. 😩 — Lizette Ceniza (@zetteceniza) March 31, 2023

The long road to a refund

Netizens also complained of difficulty in reaching Cebu Pacific – be it through their hotline, chat bot, or agent.

“It was us who reached out to them first and it’s hard. No proper hotline, Manila hotline can’t be reached, and Cebu hotline only told us to contact their chat bot agent on their website or Messenger. I answered their feedback form thrice but didn’t get any response from them until now. It took more than a day to get connected to their live agent, who doesn’t even seem to be a real person as they can’t understand some words,” Anna said.

Cebu Pacific reportedly informed both Anna and Ruth that the refund process could take two months, and that it could take two months or more for the refund to be credited back.

“They told me that I have to wait for two months to get the refund, which is very unacceptable because this is an error on their end,” Ruth said.

“The reason why we bought the vouchers in the first place was in order to save on booking flights, but now, they took our money and made it hard for us to get a refund,” Anna said. “We just want our money back.”

Rappler has reached out to Cebu Pacific’s media team on these two specific cases, but they have yet to comment as of posting.

‘PASSensya’

Cebu Pacific’s Super Pass Sale – which ran from 10 am to 8 pm on March 31 – promised travelers one-way vouchers for P99 each, not including surcharges and other fees.

Immediately following the conclusion of the promo, the budget airline acknowledged the possible concerns faced by those who participated in the sale.

“PASSensya 🙏🏻💛 We are sorry for any inconvenience you may have experienced while booking with us today, and we truly appreciate your continued patronage. Once volume normalizes in the next 24 hours, we will be happy to assist you with your concerns through m.me/cebupacificair,” Cebu Pacific said in a Facebook post on March 31.

As of posting time, Cebu Pacific has yet to release a press statement directly addressing the overcharges experienced by some netizens. – Rappler.com