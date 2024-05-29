Brands turn to BINI in Gen Z market race

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Shopee is the latest brand banking on the exponential rise of BINI to onboard more Gen Zs on the platform

MANILA, Philippines – Several brands have turned to the star power of BINI, the P-Pop girl group behind viral hits like “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin,” as companies navigate the peculiar preferences of Gen Zs.

E-commerce platform Shopee is the latest company to ride on the exponential rise of the group, announcing them as the latest brand ambassadors on Tuesday, May 28.

No less than Huiyan Pan, Shopee’s regional marketing lead, introduced the newest faces of the company. The executive even danced to “Pantropiko” without missing a beat, impressing the press and influencers who attended the event.

Shopee got BINI as endorsers shortly after the company recently conducted a study alongside Kantar about how Filipino Gen Zs shop.

They found that one in four Gen Zs, aged 18 to 24, use e-commerce as their primary touch point for shopping. Brands and platforms need to attract this demographic, as the purchasing power of Gen Zs in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by up to $140 billion by 2030.

Gen Zs were found to be even more discerning as compared to older generations, and were more particular about quality of products, the shopping experience, or services they avail themselves of.

“Gen Zs expect high caliber, seamless experiences that go beyond product selection,” Pan said.

New Shopee features

Due to these preferences, Shopee has deployed several features and services, including the “COD Unbox,” where customers can open and inspect items in their parcel upon delivery. If the item is damaged or incorrect, Shopee users can return it immediately.

Shopee has introduced its “Change of Mind” option, where customers can return products if the fit and style of products don’t quite suit them.

For customers to be aware of these features, Shopee needs ambassadors.

In the competitive e-commerce landscape and specific tastes of Gen Zs, Pan said they needed ambassadors who could “collaborate with ambassadors and representatives who [Gen Zs] could relate to.”

“Their energy, youthful vibe, is aligned with the online experience that we want our users to have on Shopee: easy, feel good, reassuring, effortless,” Pan said.

Previous endorsements

Prior to the deal with Shopee, BINI has collaborated with other brands, products of which are quite diverse.

BINI has endorsed soap brand Bioderm, complete with a short jingle and a dance trend on TikTok.

The eight-member girl group has also done several campaigns with telco giant Globe, as well as shoe brand Keds.

Bini was also among the Filipino talents tapped by Korean smartphone maker Samsung to promote their Galaxy A Series smartphones.

BINI has also endorsed sanitary napkin Modess, soft drink brand Coke, and makeup company Maybelline.

The group even has a full-length music video for popular snack brand Super Crunch.

BINI is set to have its first solo concert this June at the New Frontier Theater. Fans have clamored for it to be held at the bigger Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com