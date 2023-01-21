Customer service, teaching jobs have most openings in 2023 – JobStreet

A teacher of Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila receive flowers, gifts and a cake, in celebration of World Teachers Day on October 5, 2022. About 925,178 teachers are scheduled to receive P1,000.00 cash incentive each on Thursday, according to the Department of Education. Rappler

Among the other in-demand positions are administrative officers, call center operators, and nurses

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos looking for employment should consider applying for customer service representative or teaching positions as these are the top two in-demand job openings, according to employment platform JobStreet’s internal database as of September 2022.

In a statement on Saturday, January 21, JobStreet found that the top 10 jobs Filipinos should “aim for in 2023,” because of high demand, are the following:

Customer service representative Teacher Administrative officer Call center operator Nurse Software engineer Team leader Business analyst Sales associate Engineer

Meanwhile, these are the top industries seeking applicants on JobStreet:

Call center, information technology-enabled services, and business processing outsourcing Human resources management and consulting Education Retail and merchandise Government and defense Computer and information technology (software) Manufacturing and production Electrical and electronics Banking and financial services Construction, building, and engineering

According to JobStreet, the job market is “back to pre-pandemic level as more and more companies are gradually opening opportunities to jobseekers.”

Of the more than 75,000 jobs up for grabs on the platform, around 53,000 of them are based in Luzon, while 15,000 are based in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We’re expecting more job opportunities coming in the next few months, especially now that things are going back to normal and going more digital,” said JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca.

“Likewise, competition among talents is tougher, so jobseekers are encouraged to learn new skills and tools, rehearse for interviews, and put their best foot forward,” Gioca added.

A September 2022 report from the Philippine Statistics Authority found that inflation was pushing more Filipinos to seek additional jobs to make ends meet.

The underemployment rate – the proportion of those already employed but still wanting more work – had been rising for five consecutive months, while inflation had risen to nearly a 14-year high of 7.7%. – Rappler.com