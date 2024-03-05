LIST: Top employers for fresh graduates in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s a list for all the fresh graduates just beginning their job hunt.

Prosple, a student careers website, has announced its list of top 100 employers for fresh graduates in the Philippines.

Here are the top 10 companies in 2024:

Unilever Philippines Emerson Manila Unilab Oracle Philippines AboitizPower Home Credit Philippines Security Bank Corporation Emma – The Sleep Company Meralco Nestle Philippines

This year, Unilever Philippines took the top spot in the list, jumping all the way up from 22nd in the 2023. Emerson Manila, a technology and engineering company, jumped from 43rd in 2023 to second place in 2024. Unilab kept its place near the top, although it slipped from 1st to 3rd in 2024.

2024 LIST. Here are the top employers for fresh graduates in 2024. Infographic by Prosple.

Much has changed from 2023 to 2024. For instance, one of the companies that made the biggest leap was Security Bank. In 2023, it was ranked at 71st place, but a year later, it leaped to 7th, making it the top-rated bank in the list. The next highest bank among the companies – China Bank – also moved from 79th in 2023 to 14th in 2024.

There were also companies that fell far from the top. In last year’s list, Canva ranked 2nd on the list of top fresh graduate employers, making waves online with its unique office perks. But in 2024, Canva slipped to 81st spot. ABS-CBN also witnessed a similarly big drop in ranking, moving down from 3rd place in 2023 to 62nd in 2024.

Here were the top 100 companies in 2023:

2023 LIST. Here are the top employers for fresh graduates in 2023. Infographic by Prosple.

Companies are ranked by a blend of their student popularity and program quality based on metrics gathered on the Prosple website.

“Our approach combines the dual facets of popularity and quality to evaluate each employer’s internship and graduate programs comprehensively. Popularity, constituting 75% of the assessment, reflects the engagement and interest garnered through page views and applications across all Prosple platforms. The remaining 25%, dedicated to quality, is derived from Graduate Satisfaction Reviews conducted within the company, offering valuable insights into the employee experience,” said Prosple head of parnerships Yohanne Esguerra. – Rappler.com