GrabPet is back! Here’s how you can book rides with your pets

MANILA, Philippines – GrabPet is relaunching, and it’s time to bring your pets along for the ride!

GrabPet was initially launched in 2019 before stopping in the middle of the pandemic. Now, the relaunched service will allow passengers to bring their pets with them again when hailing a car using Grab.

Bookings under GrabPet will get six-seater vehicles, which can accommodate a maximum of four passengers and 1 large pet or 2 medium pets. And the service isn’t just limited to fur-parents – along with dogs and cats, you can take rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, fishes, and turtles on your trips too.

Right now, the beta launch of GrabPet is only available in select Metro Manila areas, including:

Makati

BGC

Shaw-Ortigas

Mall of Asia area

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Malate

Ermita

San Juan

MAP. Here are the areas covered by the GrabPet initial launch. Grab.

Throughout the trip, pets have to be kept in their containers and in diapers, when applicable. That means that dogs must be in a carrier or crate while cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters must all be in crates. Fishes and turtles must be in a sealed bag or closed tank.

Drivers also have the right to cancel the booking if the pet is not in a carrier or does not have a diaper. If the pet soils the car, passengers are advised to pay the cleaning fee.

It's time to take your pet on an adventure!