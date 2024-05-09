Philippine economy grows by 5.7% in Q1 2024, below expectations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The gross domestic product growth for January-March 2024 is lower than analysts' estimate of 5.9%

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous three-month period despite elevated inflation and interest rates.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, May 9, reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.7% in January-March 2024, higher than the revised 5.5% figure reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The latest figure, however, is lower than the 6.4% expansion posted in the first quarter of 2023.

It also fell short of expectations, as economists and analysts polled by BusinessWorld earlier estimated GDP growth would hit 5.9%.

Government economic managers aim for full-year growth to settle between 6% and 7%. – Rappler.com