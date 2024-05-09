Business
Business
Philippine GDP

Philippine economy grows by 5.7% in Q1 2024, below expectations

Ralf Rivas

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Philippine economy grows by 5.7% in Q1 2024, below expectations

CAPITAL REGION. Metro Manila's skyline.

Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

The gross domestic product growth for January-March 2024 is lower than analysts' estimate of 5.9%

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous three-month period despite elevated inflation and interest rates.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, May 9, reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.7% in January-March 2024, higher than the revised 5.5% figure reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The latest figure, however, is lower than the 6.4% expansion posted in the first quarter of 2023.

It also fell short of expectations, as economists and analysts polled by BusinessWorld earlier estimated GDP growth would hit 5.9%.

Government economic managers aim for full-year growth to settle between 6% and 7%. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
More from Ralf Rivas

Philippine economy