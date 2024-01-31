Philippines falls short of 2023 GDP target, growing 5.6%

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) growth fell to 5.6% in 2023 – below the government target of 6% to 7%.
The full-year GDP growth for 2023 is much lower than the 7.6% notched in 2022, which made the Philippines the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia that year.
The Philippine Statistics Authority also reported on Wednesday, January 31, that fourth quarter growth for 2023 was at 5.6%. In the same quarter in 2022, growth reached 7.1%.
The country’s GDP growth of 5.9% in the third quarter of 2023 had been the fastest in the region, driven by a surge in government spending that compensated for slower domestic consumption.
Growth for the year had to contend with rising prices as average inflation for 2023 hit 6%, far above the 2% to 4% target of the government.
In response, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has taken a hawkish stance, raising its key policy rate. But though rate hikes can be a tool to bring inflation under control, economists warned that excessive hikes could affect GDP growth as consumers and businesses find it more expensive to borrow money.
A missed target
The economy had to grow at least 7.2% in the fourth quarter to hit the low end of the 6% to 7% target set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic managers, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).
Back in November when the third-quarter figure was released, the DOF remained firm that the country would end the year close to its growth targets.
“We are confident that the country will post a full-year economic growth that is close to the low end of the DBCC’s (Development Budget Coordination Committee) growth assumptions of 6% to 7% for 2023 as inflation eases, labor market conditions remain strong, and consumer spending increases, particularly during the holiday season,” said then-finance secretary Benjamin Diokno, who has since been replaced by Ralph Recto.
Earlier, the Asian Development Bank also lowered its 2023 GDP growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.7%, which is below the government target, citing inflation worries.
First Metro Investment Corporation also expected the economy to fall below target in 2023, forecasting a 5.5% GDP growth rate. However, looking ahead, FMIC predicts 2024 could see stronger growth of 6%, pointing to record unemployment lows, the slowest inflation in 22 months, and strong infrastructure spending.
For 2024, the economic team targets GDP to grow 6.5% to 7.5%. – Rappler.com
