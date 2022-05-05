Inflation zooms to over 3-year high of 4.9% in April 2022

Business
Ralf Rivas
PRICES. An array of vegetables sold at a public market.

Department of Agriculture

This is the Philippines' highest inflation rate since January 2019, according to National Statistician Dennis Mapa

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ inflation rate hit 4.9% in April, the highest since January 2019, as rising oil and electricity prices pushed up costs of other commodities.

The latest figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, May 5, is a 0.9-percentage-point increase from the 4% recorded last March, with pump prices of petroleum goods continuing to rise due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

It is also the first time that the inflation rate zoomed past the government’s 2% to 4% target range in 2022.

The last time inflation went beyond the target range was in November 2021, when it hit 4.2%. 

Economists of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier said that other than electricity and fuel costs, meat and fish prices were among the primary sources of inflationary pressures in April.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno had kept interest rates low to support the economy’s recovery from the pandemic, but has since hinted that a hike may occur in June.

Analysts have proposed various measures the government can take to minimize the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on local goods. The government’s economic team is banking on higher import volumes to tame prices. – Rappler.com

