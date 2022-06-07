Inflation shoots up to 5.4% in May 2022

MARKET. A meat vendor at a market in Paco, Manila, on March 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ inflation rate rose to 5.4% in May, as skyrocketing global oil prices continued to seep through other goods.

The latest figure reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, June 7, is higher than the 4.9% recorded last April.

Year-to-date, average inflation stands at 4.1%.

The government’s economic team has estimated that average inflation for the entire 2022 would be in the 3.7%-4.7% range, an upward revision from their previous forecast.

Economists have already proposed various measures, including price triggers for oil and automatically suspending a portion of taxes to ease rising prices.

The government, so far, has implemented targeted fuel subsidies, as well as allowing more meat and cereal imports. – Rappler.com