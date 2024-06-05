Business
Business
Philippine inflation rate

Inflation rises further to 3.9% in May 2024

Ralf Rivas

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUBLIC MARKET. A consumer buys from a vendor at the Agora Public Market in San Juan City, February 21, 2023.

Jire Carreon/Rappler

This is the fourth consecutive increase in the Philippines' inflation rate

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation picked up for the fourth straight month in May, rising to 3.9% and nearing the upper band of the government target range, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Wednesday, June 5.

The latest figure is slightly higher than the 3.8% reported in April, but lower than the 6.1% posted in May 2023.

The primary drivers of acceleration included housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (from 0.4% in April to 0.9% in May) and transport (from 2.6% to 3.5%).

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier said the depreciation of the peso also had an effect on domestic prices.

Year-to-date, average inflation is at 3.5%.

The government is aiming to keep inflation within 2% to 4%. – Rappler.com

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
