LIST: Bank schedules for Holy Week 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Most banks will be closed or adopt an adjusted schedule. Some banks may keep certain branches open.
Here are the Holy Week schedules released by banks:
BDO Unibank
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
Metrobank
The bank’s updated list of branch schedules is available on its website.
China Bank
Security Bank
UnionBank
All UnionBank branches will be closed from March 28, Maundy Thursday, to March 30, Black Saturday. Only the Alabang Country Club branch and Alabang Town Center branch will be open on March 31, Easter Sunday.
PBCOM
PSBank
All PSBank branches around the country will be closed on March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and March 29 (Good Friday). However, PSBank’s ATMs and PSBank mobile and online platforms will remain online.
– Rappler.com
