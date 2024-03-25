LIST: Bank schedules for Holy Week 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Holy Week schedules released by banks

MANILA, Philippines – Most banks will be closed or adopt an adjusted schedule. Some banks may keep certain branches open.

Here are the Holy Week schedules released by banks:

BDO Unibank

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Metrobank

The bank’s updated list of branch schedules is available on its website.

China Bank

Security Bank

UnionBank

All UnionBank branches will be closed from March 28, Maundy Thursday, to March 30, Black Saturday. Only the Alabang Country Club branch and Alabang Town Center branch will be open on March 31, Easter Sunday.

PBCOM

PSBank

All PSBank branches around the country will be closed on March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and March 29 (Good Friday). However, PSBank’s ATMs and PSBank mobile and online platforms will remain online.

– Rappler.com



