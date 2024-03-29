Philippine News
Holy Week

LIVESTREAM: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion | Good Friday 2024

Rappler.com
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at the Manila Cathedral at 3 pm on Good Friday

MANILA, Philippines – The observance of Holy Week reaches its climax on Good Friday, March 29, when Catholics commemorate the crucifixion and death of Christ on Calvary.

In the Philippines, millions of Catholics gather in churches at around 3 pm on Good Friday to listen to a retelling of the Passion of Christ, honor the cross, and receive communion. Many of these Good Friday liturgies are followed by traditional processions of images of Jesus, Mary, and Catholic saints.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at the Manila Cathedral at 3 pm on Good Friday.

Watch the Good Friday service here. – Rappler.com

Faith and Spirituality

Holy Week in the Philippines