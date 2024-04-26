IN PHOTOS: Filipinos find ways to cope with scorching heat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Take a look at how people try to stay cool in hot weather

MANILA, Philippines – The so-called Filipino resilience undergoes a stress test as scorching weather “bakes” the country with elevated heat index levels.

The concrete jungle that is Metro Manila is severely punished by the soaring heat index levels. Several schools have either shifted to or canceled outright face-to-face classes.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

Take a look at how Filipinos in Metro Manila are finding ways to cope with extreme heat.

BUCKET FOR 2. Children take a bath in a bucket during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

BASECO BEACH. A boy jumps in the polluted waters of Baseco Beach during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

BASECO BEACH. Children play on a docked ship in the polluted waters of Baseco Beach during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

SHADES. People holding umbrellas hear mass outside Quiapo Church during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A woman holds a portable fan near her face while queuing to enter Quiapo Church during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

IGIB. A person collects water on a hot day in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

HOT TOPIC. Vendors wearing headwear for sun protection talk during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

INFLATABLE POOL. Children swim in an inflatable pool while a woman does her laundry during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

– Rappler.com