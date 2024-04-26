Philippine News
Philippine News
public health

IN PHOTOS: Filipinos find ways to cope with scorching heat

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: Filipinos find ways to cope with scorching heat

FANS DAY. Vendors sell hand fans outside Quiapo Church during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Take a look at how people try to stay cool in hot weather

MANILA, Philippines – The so-called Filipino resilience undergoes a stress test as scorching weather “bakes” the country with elevated heat index levels.

The concrete jungle that is Metro Manila is severely punished by the soaring heat index levels. Several schools have either shifted to or canceled outright face-to-face classes.

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, April 26, 2024

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, April 26, 2024

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

Take a look at how Filipinos in Metro Manila are finding ways to cope with extreme heat.

BUCKET FOR 2. Children take a bath in a bucket during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Back, Body Part, Person
BASECO BEACH. A boy jumps in the polluted waters of Baseco Beach during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Water, Waterfront, Transportation
BASECO BEACH. Children play on a docked ship in the polluted waters of Baseco Beach during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Adult, Female, Person
SHADES. People holding umbrellas hear mass outside Quiapo Church during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Adult, Female, Person
A woman holds a portable fan near her face while queuing to enter Quiapo Church during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Machine, Wheel, Person
IGIB. A person collects water on a hot day in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Adult, Female, Person
HOT TOPIC. Vendors wearing headwear for sun protection talk during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Back, Body Part, Person
INFLATABLE POOL. Children swim in an inflatable pool while a woman does her laundry during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

excessive heat

Metro Manila