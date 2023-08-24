LRT1 rides limited to Gil Puyat-Fernando Poe Jr. route from August 25 to 27

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LRT1. Passengers board a Light Rail Transit Line 1 train coach at the then-Roosevelt Station, later renamed to Fernando Poe Jr. Station, in Quezon City on December 5, 2022.

Light Rail Manila Corporation says it needs three days to perform additional trackworks after a train encountered a 'mechanical problem'

MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) will only run trips from the Gil Puyat to Fernando Poe Jr. (formerly Roosevelt) stations from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27.

This comes after a Generation 2 train encountered a “mechanical problem” while traveling between EDSA Station and Baclaran Station at 12:32 pm on Thursday, August 24. Passengers of the affected train were safely evacuated.

Since then, operations have been limited between Gil Puyat Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station. There will be no trains running from Libertad Station to Baclaran Station.

“Based on the assessment, the incident affected a portion of LRT1 tracks requiring the LRMC Engineering team to perform additional trackworks for the next three days to ensure that the LRT1 system remains safe for our passengers,” Light Rail Manila Corporation said in a statement.

“Hopefully we can accelerate and operate sooner than three days. We will keep the team posted. But so far, three full days [is the] estimate,” an LRMC representative told Rappler.

The partial closure is set right before a long weekend that also happens to be the last one before classes in all public schools begin on Tuesday, August 29. Meanwhile, as part of its Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Balik Eskwela 2023, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 is on heightened alert until September 1 in anticipation of the increase in passengers.

The LRT1 recently hiked fares on August 2, citing ballooning deficits. – Rappler.com