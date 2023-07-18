LTFRB: Commuters won’t be affected by July 24 transport strike

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JEEPNEY. Passenger jeepneys in Bacoor, Cavite return on the road on the second day of the week-long strike on March 7, 2023.

Major transport groups say they will not participate in the strike, which centers around the issue of jeepney modernization

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) assured the public that the 3-day transport strike starting on July 24 will not disrupt their regular commute.

“Huwag po kayong mabahala dito sa strike na ito. Nandito po kasama natin ‘yung mga pinakamalaking mga transport groups,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said in a press conference on Tuesday, July 18.

(Don’t be worried about this strike. The largest transportation groups stand with us.)

Major transport groups, often referred to as the “Magnificent 7,” will not be participating in the strike. The “tigil-pasada” protest, headed by transport group Manibela, is set to happen on July 24, coinciding with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address. (READ: FAST FACTS: What’s behind the planned 3-day transport strike during SONA?)

Guadiz also warned those participating in the strike that they would face “the full force of the law.”

“Kung matigas pa rin po ang ulo ninyo at tayo po ay balak mag-strike, meron pong sanction ‘yan,” he said. “Meron pong suspension or may kaakibat na cancellation ng franchise ninyo.”

(If you stay hard-headed and push through with that strike, it’ll come with sanctions. There will be suspensions and cancellations of your franchises.)

No impending jeepney phaseout

The LTFRB chairman emphasized that traditional jeepneys deemed as “road-worthy” could still ply their routes for quite some time as the program to modernize the aging vehicles could take years to complete.

“‘Yung sinasabi ng Manibela na mapha-phaseout na sila ay walang katotohanan po. Matagal ‘yung proseso na ito na tayo ay nasa phase 1 pa lamang out of a 10-phase program, which will probably end a couple of years from now,” he said.

(What Manibela is saying about the phaseout isn’t true at all. It’s still a long process, and we’re just in phase 1 out of a 10-phase program, which will probably end a couple of years from now.)

What jeepney operators do have to do in the meantime is to consolidate. Individual jeepney operators have to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations by December 31, 2023 – a deadline that’s already been moved several times following a transport strike and widespread protests.

By consolidating, transport operators will have to surrender their individual franchise and come together under a single franchise held by the cooperative or corporation. Guadiz said that this consolidated system is better than the current one, as operators could pool their resources, which is especially helpful in upgrading to pricey modern jeepneys.

“Ang pagsasali sa kooperatiba o korporasyon is an advantage for drivers and operators because nagiging sama-sama na sila. They will be together sa finances, talino, sa oras, sa strength para bumili later on ng modern jeepney, and later on, para ma-maintain na maayos,” Guadiz said.

(Joining a cooperative or corporation is an advantage for drivers and operators because they’ll be in it together. They will be together in finances, skills, time, and strength, so that they can buy modern jeepneys later on and maintain them too.)

Office of Transportation Cooperatives chairman Jesus “Andy” Ferdinand De Perio Ortega also said that the government is extending help to operators to modernize their jeepneys. Currently, operators receive a P160,000 subsidy when applying for a loan in a government bank and P360,000 when going for a private bank. He said that this subsidy will soon be increased.

As of June, around 64.9% of jeepneys have been consolidated, with the LTFRB targeting a 90% consolidation rate by December. – Rappler.com