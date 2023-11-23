LTO goes after driver who sideswiped Angkas rider, passenger

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROAD RAGE. In this dashcam footage, an orange SUV is seen slamming into a motorcycle taxi.

Pedro Magalit, driver of the sideswiping SUV, is in police custody and may face charges of attempted murder of a motorcycle taxi driver and his passenger

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will issue a show cause order against the driver of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) who sideswiped and injured an Angkas rider and his passenger.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said the show cause order will be issued to 53-year-old Pedro Magalit, the driver of the SUV, by Thursday morning, November 23. The agency can revoke his driver’s license depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Dashcam footage shows Magalit, the driver of an orange Suzuki XL7, arguing with a motorcycle taxi driver along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday morning, November 22. A few seconds later, the SUV swerved and slammed into the motorcycle, throwing the motorcycle driver and his passenger to the ground.

“Siguro noong nasingitan ko siya, medyo nag-iba timpla niya. Natural naman, pero hindi ko naman siya nasagi,” said motorcycle driver Renz Tesoro in a Radyo 630 Teleradyo Serbisyo interview. “Tapos may bumubusina sa akin sa likod. Noong nakatapat na siya sa akin, may naririnig akong nagmumura.”

(Maybe when I cut him off, his mood changed. That’s natural, but I didn’t hit his car. Then I heard someone blowing their horn behind me. When he got beside me, I heard him cursing.)

The SUV driver is already in police custody. The passenger was reportedly still in a hospital as of Thursday morning. Based on the circumstances, Mandaluyong police intends to file charges of attempted murder against Magalit.

A show cause order will also be issued to Union Bank of the Philippines, given that the vehicle, based on the registration record, is owned by the bank. Mendoza said the LTO is still determining whether it was a UnionBank company vehicle or whether the vehicle was under the bank’s name because it was purchased using an auto loan.

Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca also spoke out after dashcam footage of the incident began circulating on social media.

“Walang lugar sa daan para sa mga katulad nito (There’s no place on the road for people like this),” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 22.

This isn’t the first time a road rage incident went viral on social media. Earlier in August 2023, a viral video also showed ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales drawing a gun on an unarmed cyclist. Days later, another policeman and a motorcycle rider posing as military personnel got into another road rage incident.

In the wake of these incidents, lawmakers have filed a measure seeking heavier penalties on motorists caught up in road rage. (READ: Law authorizing gov’t to go after road rage drivers on victims’ behalf sought) – Rappler.com