Rider in Makati road rage who posed as soldier faces multiple complaints

ROAD RAGE. A cop with a gun subdues a person who claimed he is a soldier in Osmeña Highway, Makati City, on August 25, 2023.

The Southern Police District says two new complaints were filed against Angelito Rencio

MANILA, Philippines – The motorcycle rider in another viral road rage in Makati City who posed as a military personnel faces multiple criminal complaints, the Southern Police District (SPD) announced on Friday, September 1.

In a press release, SPD director Police Brigadier General Roderick Mariano said that Angelito Rencio faced new complaints, aside from the initial three filed against him. The existing complaints are as follows:

Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act

Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) or usurpation of authority

Article 151 of the RPC or resistance and disobedience to a person in authority

And then the new complaints:

RA No. 493 or the act prohibiting the use of conferring of military grades by people who are not in service

Article 172 of the RPC or falsification of public documents)

Based on the police report, Rencio and Police Staff Sergeant Marsan Dolipas clashed in a heated argument while on the road along Osmeña Highway corner Arnaiz Avenue, Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City on August 25. The altercation video showing Dolipas with a gun on his hand and pressing down the rider on the ground went viral.

The SPD said Rencio’s motorcycle sideswiped the police’s vehicle, and instead of apologizing, “Rencio even gave Dolipas a dirty finger and uttered invectives.” This sparked a confrontation.

“Upon seeing a gun tucked on Rencio’s waist, Dolipas identified himself as a police officer and took the gun and subdued Rencio as a precautionary measure. This was the incident that was caught on video, two men wrestling with one on top holding a gun,” the SPD said.

The police said when Rencio was brought to the Makati City police station, he presented several fake identification cards of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

AFP public affairs office chief Colonel Jorry Baclor told Rappler that Rencio claimed he was a member of the Philippine Army, based on the ID he presented. However, Army spokesperson Colonel Xerxes Trinidad already clarified that Rencio was not in the list of retired Army personnel, nor in the roster of the Army’s reserved force and personnel in active service, Baclor said.

At present, Rencio is under the Makati City police station’s custody after surrendering on Thursday night.

The Makati road rage was the second public altercation involving a cop that caught the public’s attention. Over the weekend, a video of dismissed cop Wilfredo Gonzales threatening an unarmed cyclist with a gun went viral. Gonzales now faces an alarm and scandal complaint over the incident. – Rappler.com