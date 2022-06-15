Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products

Malaysia will now allow the exports of local free-range chicken, black chicken, chicken-based products, and day-old chick parent stock

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia on Wednesday, June 15, said it would now allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1.

The Southeast Asian nation, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighboring Singapore and Thailand, had halted the exports of chickens until prices and production stabilize, amid a growing global food shortage.

The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry said in a statement it would now allow the exports of “kampung” or local free-range chicken, black chicken, chicken-based products, and day-old chick parent stock, following discussions with industry players and livestock farming groups.

A ban on exporting commercial broiler chicken – which makes up the majority of Singapore’s chicken imports from Malaysia – and other types of chicken products will remain, the ministry said.

Prices of chicken, one of Malaysia’s cheapest sources of protein, have soared in recent months as a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupts production.

Malaysia has said it will stockpile chicken as part of measures to ensure supply and control rising prices.