Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air, 10 killed

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash in Lumut, Perak, Malaysia, April 23, 2024. Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (FRDM)/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A video circulating on local media shows several helicopters flying in formation, when one of the choppers' rotor clips another before both aircraft crash into the ground. Local police confirm the footage is genuine.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Two Malaysian navy helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a naval parade on Tuesday, April 23, killing all 10 crew members aboard, the navy said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9:32 am on Tuesday morning (0132 GMT), the navy said.

“All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut naval base military hospital for identification,” the navy said.

A video circulating on local media showed several helicopters flying in formation, when one of the choppers’ rotor clipped another before both aircraft crashed into the ground. Local police confirmed the footage was genuine.

The navy said it would carry out an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the aircraft – a maritime operations helicopter and a Fennec military chopper – were rehearsing for a parade celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy, due to be held on Saturday.

Efforts were underway to verify the identities of the crew members killed, all of whom were below the age of 40, Mohamed Khaled told reporters. – Rappler.com