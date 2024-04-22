Brick-ing news! What to expect from upgraded LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Heading to Malaysia this summer? The resort is packed with brand-new attractions like MINILAND Amazing Malaysia and the SEA LIFE Underwater Dining experience!

MANILA, Philippines – All set for brick-tastic fun family adventures abroad this summertime? LEGO!

Whether you’re searching for scenic and kid-friendly tourist spots or seeking thrilling and fun attractions to visit this summer, a day at an amusement park would be an ideal stop to add to your itinerary.

Although there are already many theme parks to explore in Southeast Asia, do they focus on building educational yet entertaining activities for guests of all ages? LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort does, and we’re sure your inner toy geek will enjoy.

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT. The Wizard welcomes guests to the resort. Photo from LEGOLAND Malasyia

Only a three-hour flight away from Manila, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort is located in Iskandar Puteri (formerly known as Nusajaya), Johor, Malaysia, and is an interactive destination for Filipino families in this season of sunshine as it offers one-of-a-kind LEGO adventures and Malaysian cultural experiences.

“You can come even during a short weekend [and spend] quality time with the kids – I think that’s very important,” LEGOLAND Malaysia’s Director of Sales and Marketing Thila Munusamy shared during the resort’s Philippine media briefing at the Grand Hyatt Manila Hotel on Wednesday, April 17.

MEDIA BRIEFING. LEGOLAND Malaysia’s Divisional Director CS Lim, Ambassador Abdul Castelino, and LEGOLAND Malaysia’s Director of Sales and Marketing Thila Munusamy pose for a photo. Photo from LEGOLAND Malaysia

The resort promises guests “endless opportunities to play, learn, and explore” with brand-new and reimagined attractions inside their theme park, water park, hotel, and aquarium.

Joining Thila were LEGOLAND Malaysia’s Divisional Director CS Lim and Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, who also encouraged Filipinos to visit Malaysia, likening the “friendliness” of Pinoys to that of his people.

“Malaysia welcomes you with open arms,” he said. “See [the country] with your own eyes [and] visit the park.”

If you’re a LEGO enthusiast eager to explore Malaysian culture, here are a few things to check out when you visit LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort:

LEGO-fied landmarks at MINILAND Amazing Malaysia

MINILAND Amazing Malaysia. The Petronas Twin Towers built from LEGO bricks. Photo from LEGOLAND Malaysia

All built from LEGO bricks, miniature 3D models of Malaysia’s iconic landmarks, cultural scenes, and natural wonders can be explored at MINILAND Amazing Malaysia.

A few landscapes that can be spotted include Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers which are the tallest twin towers in the world, the Kek Lok Si Temple in Penang known as the biggest Buddhist temple in Malaysia, and the gold-painted Lord Murugan statue from the Batu Caves, a popular Hindu place of worship in Malaysia.

Shade structures and giant fans have also been recently added throughout the attraction, so guests don’t have to worry about comfortably taking a stroll even amidst the summer heat.

Fin-tastic underwater dining at SEA LIFE Malaysia

This year, SEA LIFE Malaysia brings back its exclusive SEA LIFE Underwater Dining experience where patrons can enjoy a meal amidst the aquarium’s captivating wonders like seahorses, jellyfish, stingrays, and starfish, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour that reveals the magic of marine life care.

The aquarium also delivers interactive learning experiences within their different zones and habitats, namely – the Rockpools, Malaysian Rainforest, Coral Reef, Sunken Shipwreck, Ocean Cave, Shoaling Ring, Stingray Bay, Jellies, Amazing Creations, Seahorses, and Ocean Tunnel – where guests can get up-close and personal with over 13,000 sea creatures.

Shell-ebrate good times at LEGOLAND Water Park’s Splash Carnival

LEGOLAND Water Park. Aerial view of the water park. Photo from LEGOLAND Malaysia

Returning in July, LEGOLAND Water Park’s Splash Carnival introduces a brand-new Tropical Beach theme: waves of beach-themed surprises, water-based activities, and thrilling performances.

You can also enjoy the water park’s adrenaline-pumping 20 slides, wade pools, and interactive water-play structures such as the Brick Blaster where guests take a tube to slide down tunnels of splashing water, the LEGO Wave Pool, and the Build-A-Raft River where visitors build their own LEGO rafts to take it down the river and float amidst a scenic route filled with LEGO palm trees and flowers.

Unique LEGO movie experience ‘4D’ kids

LEGOLAND Malaysia also prepared 4D movie experiences – where you’ll find that the theater’s seats move and vibrate with the film to immerse you into a sensory cinematic experience complete with tactile effects like water mists and wind – for both kids and kids at heart to enjoy.

The film studios are showing a collection of Friends 4D films, based off of the characters of the children’s animated series LEGO Friends that share their “whirlwind journey full of excitement and friendship.”

A ‘suite’ stay at LEGOLAND Hotel

The LEGOLAND hotel is completely decked with LEGO decor! Photo from LEGOLAND Malaysia

The LEGOLAND Hotel welcomes guests into a fully-themed stay – each room is decorated with Pirate, Kingdom, Adventure, Ninjago, or LEGO Friends-themed (new addition!) interiors.

Each room can fit a family of five (a king-sized bed for two adults and a bunk bed and pull-out bed for the kids) complete with a breakfast buffet for each member, while a suite can accommodate a family of eight.

Exclusive LEGO gifts and kits

TOYS. Shop exclusive gifts at LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. Photo from LEGOLAND Malaysia

Before leaving the resort, visitors can purchase LEGO gifts and toy sets that are exclusively available at LEGOLAND parks. Thila personally recommends getting the theme park set: you get to build your own LEGOLAND Malaysia train, arch, and roller coaster using LEGO bricks!

For Halloween, the Brick-or-Treat Celebrations in October transforms the park into a spooky wonderland where kids in costume can get free entry with a full-paying adult. A costume contest to win LEGO prizes and an exclusive 4D movie experience of “The Great Monster Chase” are also slated for Halloween.

In December, guests can marvel at Southeast Asia’s largest LEGO Christmas tree and share their wish lists with LEGO Santa himself. A special LEGO advent calendar with daily surprises also awaits tourists and locals.

LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort first opened in September of 2012 and has more than 80 hands-on rides, slides, shows, and attractions. It is among 10 LEGOLAND theme parks in the world and is the first of its kind in Asia. It welcomes guests from 10 am to 6 pm, with the last entry at 5 pm. For more information, you may visit their website. – Rappler.com