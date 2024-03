LIST: Mall schedules for Holy week 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Holy Week schedules released by malls

MANILA, Philippines – Some shopping malls will have adjusted operating hours as they pause work in observance of Holy Week 2024.

Here are the schedules released by malls:

Robinsons Malls

All Robinsons Malls will be closed on Maundy Thursday, March 28, and Good Friday, March 29, except for the following:

Mall Name Maundy Thursday Good Friday Robinsons Antipolo 10 am – 10 pm 10 am – 10 pm Robinsons Angeles 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Gapan 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Ilocos 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons La Union 9 am – 9 pm 9 am – 9 pm Robinsons Luisita 10 am – 9 pm 10 am – 9 pm Robinsons Malolos 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Pangasinan 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Santiago 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Starmills 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Tuguegarao 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Dasmariñas 10 am – 9 pm Closed Galleria South 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons General Trias 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Lipa 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Naga 10 am – 9 pm 10 am – 7 pm Robinsons Palawan 10 am – 9 pm Closed Robinsons Tagaytay 9 am – 9 pm 9 am – 9 pm Robinsons Iligan 10 am – 9 pm Closed

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls Glorietta

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Greenbelt

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Circuit

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

One Ayala

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Harbor Point

March 28 – 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

March 29 – 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls MarQuee Mall

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Trinoma

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Vertis North

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls The 30th

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Feliz

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Marikina

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls UP Town Center

March 28 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Alabang Town Center

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Market! Market!

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Solenad

March 28 – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 29 – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Serin

March 28 – 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

March 29 – 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Vermosa

March 28 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 29 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Legazpi

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Pavillion Mall

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

The District Dasmariñas

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

The District Imus

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Abreeza

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Center Cebu

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Central Bloc

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Capitol Central

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Ayala Malls Centrio

March 28 – Closed

March 29 – Closed

March 30 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

March 31 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

– Rappler.com