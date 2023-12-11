Meralco lowers rates for December 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Linemen from the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) install electric meters in Manila on July 9, 2007.

Consumers feeling the pinch of higher prices of goods this holiday season get some relief in the form of lower electricity rates

MANILA, Philippines – Customers of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will see lower charges on their power bills for December, as generation charges dropped during the month.

Meralco on Monday, December 11, announced a decrease of P0.7961 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the month, bringing the overall rate to P11.2584 per kWh this month from P12.0545 per kWh in November.

A typical household consuming 200 kWh will see a downward adjustment of around P159 in its total electricity bill.

This month’s reduction was able to more than offset the increases implemented in the past two months, Meralco said.

Meralco was able to reduce the rates due to lower charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and Independent Power Producers.

Transmission charge, taxes, and other charges also registered a net reduction in December.

Meralco is the Philippines’ largest private sector electric distribution firm. It covers 39 cities and 72 towns, and accounts for 55% of the country’s electricity output. – Rappler.com