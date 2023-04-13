After fatal incident, MRT3 says no funds yet for platform barriers

The MRT3 will tighten security and monitor passengers for 'out-of-the-normal movements' while authorities have yet to find the budget for platform barriers

MANILA, Philippines – The management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) explained that it has long intended to install platform barriers near its train tracks, but it lacks the budget to do so.

The platform barriers would be “an additional safety measure to prevent passengers from falling from the platform to the tracks, whether intentional or unintentional,” Railways Assistant Secretary and MRT3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette Aquino said in a statement on Thursday, April 13.

“However, due to budgetary constraints, the proposals to establish platform barriers have not yet materialized. The DOTr-MRT3 will still pursue the proposal,” she added, referring to the Department of Transportation.

This comes after a 73-year-old female passenger jumped onto the southbound tracks of the MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station on Wednesday morning, April 12.

The passenger was rescued from the tracks and loaded onto an ambulance at around 12:54 pm. She was brought to the East Avenue Medical Center, but was declared dead as of 2:20 pm.

“In the meantime, station personnel and the security services provided will be instructed to implement strict measures to prevent the passengers from crossing the yellow line/marker in the platforms while the trains have not yet come to a full stop at the stations. They will also continue to profile passengers on out-of-the-normal movements,” Aquino said.

Aside from the MRT3, the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 also lack safety barriers. (READ: DOTr approves LRT1, LRT2 fare hike)

According to Aquino, ongoing railway projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway and Metro Manila Subway will include platform screen doors. – Rappler.com