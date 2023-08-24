Philippines developing single platform for all government payments

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIGNING. Representatives from the Bureau of the Treasury, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Land Bank of the Philippines sign a memorandum of agreement for the development of the eGovPay platform.

‘It will modernize the process of paying for government services, taxes, fees, and other public sector engagements as it will be integrated into the eGovPH app,’ Landbank tells Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), and Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) are joining forces to develop a single platform for all government payments.

The electronic Government Payment Platform, or eGovPay, will serve as the centralized payment gateway of the eGov PH Super App.

Currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the “one-stop-shop” app links to websites and services of various departments, agencies, and local government units. It also offers features related to job applications, tourism destinations, and immigration, among others.

The eGovPay platform is being developed to work with the super app to allow users to pay for their government transactions all in one place, using online banks, e-wallets, e-cards, cash payments, and kiosks.

“It will modernize the process of paying for government services, taxes, fees, and other public sector engagements as it will be integrated into the eGovPH app,” Landbank told Rappler on Thursday, August 24.

Under the partnership, Landbank will be the depository and financial settlement bank for eGovPay. As the state bank handling most government deposits and transactions, Landbank is already the second largest bank in the Philippines in terms of asset and deposit size.

The DICT will serve as the user and application administrator, ensuring the proper integration of payment service providers and government institutions on the eGovPay platform and Landbank’s systems.

The BTr will oversee the compliance side of the project, ensuring that Landbank and other agencies adhere to the Treasury Single Account Framework for taxes, custom duties, and other national collections.

“We are proud to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative and lay the foundations for a centralized digital payment gateway. We are set to revolutionize how the whole government handles payments, and more importantly, provide convenience to fellow Filipinos than ever before,” said Landbank president and chief executive officer Lynette Ortiz.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has repeatedly emphasized the importance of digitalization in his development agenda, touting the development of the eGov PH app and the implementation of the SIM registration law.

