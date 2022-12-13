LIST: Mall hours for Christmas 2022

Here are the operating hours of malls in the Philippines during the holiday season

MANILA, Philippines – Malls in the country are implementing adjusted schedules for the holiday season.

Check their operating hours below and bookmark this page for updates as more advisories come in.

SM Supermalls

Metro Manila

S Maison

Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm

December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am

December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am

December 24, 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm

January 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm

SM Aura Premier

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Center Angono

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Center Las Piñas

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM Center Muntinlupa

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Center Pasig

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Cherry Antipolo

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM Cherry Congressional

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Cherry Shaw

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

SM City BF Parañaque

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Bicutan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City East Ortigas

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Fairview

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Grand Central

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Manila

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 10 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Marikina

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Masinag

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-5 – 10 am-9 pm

January 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm

SM City North EDSA

Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm

December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am

December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm

January 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm

SM City Novaliches

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City San Lazaro

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City San Mateo

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Sta. Mesa

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Sucat

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Taytay

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Valenzuela

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Hypermarket Sucat Lopez

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM Mall of Asia

Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm

December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am

December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

SM Megamall

Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm

December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am

December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm

January 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm

SM Savemore Nagtahan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Southmall

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

The Podium

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

North Luzon

SM Center Dagupan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Center Pulilan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Center Sangandaan

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Baguio

December 1-15, 18-22, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16, 17, 23 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-10 pm

SM City Baliwag

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Cabanatuan

Monday-Sunday – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Cauayan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Clark

December 1-15, 19-21, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Marilao

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Olongapo Central

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

SM City Olongapo Downtown

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

SM City Pampanga

December 1-15, 19-21, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Rosales

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City San Fernando Downtown

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City San Jose del Monte

Monday-Sunday – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Tarlac

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Telabastagan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Urdaneta Central

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Megacenter Cabanatuan

Monday-Sunday – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

South Luzon

SM Center Imus

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM Center Lemery

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Bacoor

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Batangas

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Calamba

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Daet

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM City Dasmariñas

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Legazpi

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Lipa

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Lucena

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Molino

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Naga

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Puerto Princesa

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Rosario

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City San Pablo

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Santa Rosa

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Sorsogon

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Tanza

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Trece Martires

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Marketmall Dasmariñas

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Visayas

SM Center Ormoc

Monday-Sunday – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

SM City Bacolod

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Cebu

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Consolacion

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Iloilo

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Roxas

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

SM Savemore Market Tacloban

Monday-Saturday – 9 am-9 pm

Sunday – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

SM Seaside City Cebu

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Mindanao

SM CDO Downtown Premier

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Butuan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Cagayan de Oro

December 10-15, 19-22, and 25-29 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16, 17, 18, 23, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Davao

December 11-15, 18-22, and 25-29 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16, 17, 23, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City General Santos

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

SM City Mindpro

Monday-Sunday – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

SM Lanang Premier

December 11-15, 18-22, and 25-29 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16, 17, 23, 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Ayala Malls

TriNoma

December 1-15 and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 16-23 – 11 am-11 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-11 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and 30, January 1 – 10 am-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Vertis North

December 1-15 and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 16-23 – 11 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 11 am-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

UP Town Center

December 1-15 and 25-30 – 11 am-10 pm

December 16-23 – 11 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm

January 1 to 6 – 11 am-10 pm

January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Fairview Terraces

December 9-15 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 16-30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and 30 – 10 am-11 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Cloverleaf

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-7 pm

December 25 – 11 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 11 am-10 pm

Marikina

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 10 am-10 pm

January 2-6 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Feliz

December 1-15, 19-22, and 26-29 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 16, 17, 18, 23 – 11 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm

December 25 and 30 – 11 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 to 6 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

The 30th

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm

January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Main Mall), 10 am-10 pm (The Corte)

Manila Bay

December 1-23 and 26-29 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 11 am-11 pm

December 30 – 11 am-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Glorietta

December 1-23 and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

December 30 – 10 am-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Greenbelt

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 11 am-11 pm (Friday-Saturday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)

Circuit

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1-8 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

January 9 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Market! Market!

December 1-15 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 16-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 11 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Alabang Town Center

December 1-16 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 17-18 and 23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 19-22 and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

MarQuee Mall

December 1-15 – 10 am-9 pm

December 16-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

Harbor Point

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 11 am-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

The District Dasmariñas

December 1-22 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 23 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25-29 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

The District Imus

December 23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Solenad

December 1-15 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 16-23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25-30 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Pavilion Mall

December 1-22 – 10 am-9 pm

December 23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-6 pm

December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

Serin

December 1-22 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-6 pm

December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Legazpi

December 1-22 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 23 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-6 pm

December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

Ayala Center Cebu

December 14-22 – 10 am-10 pm

December 23 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Shops at Atria

December 1-23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-10 pm

December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

Capitol Central

December 1-15 – 10 am-9 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)

December 16-23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)

The District North Point

December 1-15 – 10 am-8 pm

December 16-23 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-8 pm

December 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm

January 2 – 10 am-8 pm

Abreeza

December 1-8 – 10 am-9 pm

December 9-23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

Centrio Mall

December 1-8 – 10 am-9 pm

December 9-23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Malls

Metro Manila and Rizal

Robinsons Galleria

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-6 – 11 am-10 pm

Robinsons Las Piñas

Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm

Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-5 – 10 am-9 pm

January 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm

Robinsons Magnolia

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-15, and 26-29 – 11 am-11 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 25, and 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 16 and 19-23 – 11 am-12 am

December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-6 – 11 am-10 pm

Robinsons Malabon

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Manila

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-15, and 26-29 – 11 am-11 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 25, and 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 16 and 19-23 – 11 am-12 am

December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-6 – 11 am-10 pm

Robinsons Metro East

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Novaliches

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Otis

December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm

December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm

January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Cainta

December 1-23 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

December 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Robinsons Antipolo

December 1-15 – 10 am-10 pm

December 16-23 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

December 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Luzon

Galleria South

Monday-Thursday – 10 am-10 pm

Friday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

Robinsons Angeles

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Dasmariñas

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Robinsons General Trias

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Robinsons Ilocos

December 3-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Imus

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons La Union

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Lipa

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Los Baños

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Luisita

December 1-2, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-30 – 8 am-9 pm

December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 25 – 8 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 8 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Malolos

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 10 am-10 pm

Robinsons Naga

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Robinsons Palawan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Robinsons Pangasinan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Santiago

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Sta. Rosa

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Starmills

December 1-16, 18-23, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 17 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-6 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Tagaytay

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Robinsons Townville Cabanatuan

December 1-14 – 8 am-10 pm (supermarket), 10 am-8 pm (mall and other tenants)

December 15-22 and 25-29 – 8 am-10 pm (supermarket), 10 am-9 pm (mall and other tenants)

December 23 and 30 – 8 am-10 pm (supermarket), 10 am-10 pm (mall and other tenants)

December 24 and 31 – 8 am-8 pm (supermarket), 10 am-8 pm (mall and other tenants)

Robinsons Tuguegarao

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Visayas

Cybergate Cebu

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm

Galleria Cebu

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-10 pm

Robinsons Antique

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Bacolod

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Dumaguete

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Fuente

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2-8 – 10 am-10 pm

Robinsons Iloilo

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Jaro

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons North Tacloban

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2-8 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Ormoc

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2-8 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Pavia

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Roxas

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 2 – 9 am-9 pm

Robinsons Tacloban

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2-8 – 9 am-9 pm

Mindanao

Cybergate Davao

December 1-24 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 9 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 9 am-9 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Robinsons Butuan

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Cagayan de Oro

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Gen San

December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 24 and 31, and January 1 – 10 am-8 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Iligan

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Tagum

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Robinsons Valencia

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

January 2 – 10 am-9 pm

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood City

December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 – 10 am-11 pm

December 31 – 10 am-2 am (January 1)

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Uptown Bonifacio

December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Saturday)

December 24 – 9 am-8 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-10 pm

December 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Venice Grand Canal

December 1-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 10 am-11 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 10 am-11 pm

Newport Mall

December 1, 4-8, 11-15 and January 1 – 11 am-11 pm

December 2-3, 9-10 – 11 am-12 am

December 16-23, 25-31 – 10 am-12 am

December 24 – 10 am-8 pm

Forbes Town

December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-9 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-9 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Lucky Chinatown

December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 9 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 9 am-9 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Arcovia City

December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-6 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

The Clubhouse at Temple Drive

December 1-30 – 10 am-8 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-6 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Paseo Center

December 1-29 – 10 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-8 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-8 pm

December 30 – 9 am-7 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm

Three Central Mall

December 1-29 – 10 am-8 pm

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-7 pm

December 30 – 9 am-7 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-7 pm

San Antonio Place

December 1-29 – 10 am-8 pm

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-7 pm

December 30 – 10 am-7 pm

December 31 – 10 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-7 pm

San Lorenzo Place Mall

December 1-30 – 9 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 9 am-8 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 pm-8 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang

December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 – 10 am-8 pm

December 25 – 10 am-9 pm

December 31 – 10 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm

Alabang West Parade

December 1-30 – 9 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)

December 24 – 9 am-8 pm

December 25 – 9 am-10 pm

December 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Southwoods Mall, Laguna

December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday), except December 10 (10 am-11 pm)

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm

Festive Walk Mall, Iloilo

December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)

December 24 – 9 am-8 pm

December 25 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 9 am-8 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay City

December 1 to January 1 (all days) – 9 am-8 pm

Ortigas Malls

Greenhills Shopping Center

December 12-16, 19-23, and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm

December 17-18 – 10 am-9 pm

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 10 am-10 pm

January 1 – 11 am-10 pm

January 2-6 – 11 am-9 pm

Tiendesitas

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 10 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Estancia

December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 – 10 am-10 pm

January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm

January 7 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)

