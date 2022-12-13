LIST: Mall hours for Christmas 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Malls in the country are implementing adjusted schedules for the holiday season.
Check their operating hours below and bookmark this page for updates as more advisories come in.
SM Supermalls
Metro Manila
S Maison
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm
- December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am
- December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24, 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm
SM Aura Premier
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Center Angono
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Center Las Piñas
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM Center Muntinlupa
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Center Pasig
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Cherry Antipolo
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM Cherry Congressional
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Cherry Shaw
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
SM City BF Parañaque
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Bicutan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City East Ortigas
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Fairview
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Grand Central
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Manila
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Marikina
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Masinag
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-5 – 10 am-9 pm
- January 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm
SM City North EDSA
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm
- December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am
- December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm
SM City Novaliches
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City San Lazaro
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City San Mateo
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Sta. Mesa
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Sucat
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Taytay
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Valenzuela
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Hypermarket Sucat Lopez
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM Mall of Asia
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm
- December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am
- December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
SM Megamall
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-11 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm
- December 8, 25, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 16, 19-23 – 11 am-12 am
- December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm
SM Savemore Nagtahan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Southmall
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
The Podium
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
North Luzon
SM Center Dagupan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Center Pulilan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Center Sangandaan
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Baguio
- December 1-15, 18-22, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16, 17, 23 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-10 pm
SM City Baliwag
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Cabanatuan
- Monday-Sunday – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Cauayan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Clark
- December 1-15, 19-21, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Marilao
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Olongapo Central
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
SM City Olongapo Downtown
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
SM City Pampanga
- December 1-15, 19-21, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Rosales
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City San Fernando Downtown
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City San Jose del Monte
- Monday-Sunday – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Tarlac
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Telabastagan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Urdaneta Central
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Megacenter Cabanatuan
- Monday-Sunday – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
South Luzon
SM Center Imus
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM Center Lemery
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Bacoor
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Batangas
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Calamba
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Daet
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM City Dasmariñas
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Legazpi
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Lipa
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Lucena
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Molino
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Naga
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Puerto Princesa
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Rosario
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City San Pablo
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Santa Rosa
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Sorsogon
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Tanza
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Trece Martires
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Marketmall Dasmariñas
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Visayas
SM Center Ormoc
- Monday-Sunday – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
SM City Bacolod
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Cebu
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Consolacion
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Iloilo
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Roxas
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
SM Savemore Market Tacloban
- Monday-Saturday – 9 am-9 pm
- Sunday – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
SM Seaside City Cebu
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Mindanao
SM CDO Downtown Premier
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Butuan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Cagayan de Oro
- December 10-15, 19-22, and 25-29 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16, 17, 18, 23, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Davao
- December 11-15, 18-22, and 25-29 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16, 17, 23, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City General Santos
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
SM City Mindpro
- Monday-Sunday – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
SM Lanang Premier
- December 11-15, 18-22, and 25-29 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16, 17, 23, 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Ayala Malls
TriNoma
- December 1-15 and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 16-23 – 11 am-11 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-11 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and 30, January 1 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Vertis North
- December 1-15 and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 16-23 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
UP Town Center
- December 1-15 and 25-30 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 16-23 – 11 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm
- January 1 to 6 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Fairview Terraces
- December 9-15 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 16-30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Cloverleaf
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 11 am-10 pm
Marikina
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Feliz
- December 1-15, 19-22, and 26-29 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 16, 17, 18, 23 – 11 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm
- December 25 and 30 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 to 6 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
The 30th
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Main Mall), 10 am-10 pm (The Corte)
Manila Bay
- December 1-23 and 26-29 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 11 am-11 pm
- December 30 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Glorietta
- December 1-23 and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- December 30 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
Greenbelt
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 11 am-11 pm (Friday-Saturday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 11 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)
Circuit
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1-8 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- January 9 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Market! Market!
- December 1-15 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 16-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 11 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Alabang Town Center
- December 1-16 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 17-18 and 23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 19-22 and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
MarQuee Mall
- December 1-15 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 16-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
Harbor Point
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 11 am-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
The District Dasmariñas
- December 1-22 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 23 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25-29 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
The District Imus
- December 23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Solenad
- December 1-15 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 16-23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25-30 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
Pavilion Mall
- December 1-22 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-6 pm
- December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
Serin
- December 1-22 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-6 pm
- December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Legazpi
- December 1-22 – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 23 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-6 pm
- December 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-8 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
Ayala Center Cebu
- December 14-22 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 23 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Shops at Atria
- December 1-23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-10 pm
- December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
Capitol Central
- December 1-15 – 10 am-9 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)
- December 16-23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)
The District North Point
- December 1-15 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 16-23 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-8 pm
- December 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-8 pm
Abreeza
- December 1-8 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 9-23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
Centrio Mall
- December 1-8 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 9-23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 26-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 onwards – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Malls
Metro Manila and Rizal
Robinsons Galleria
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-6 – 11 am-10 pm
Robinsons Las Piñas
- Monday-Friday – 11 am-10 pm
- Saturday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-5 – 10 am-9 pm
- January 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm
Robinsons Magnolia
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-15, and 26-29 – 11 am-11 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 25, and 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 16 and 19-23 – 11 am-12 am
- December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-6 – 11 am-10 pm
Robinsons Malabon
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Manila
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-15, and 26-29 – 11 am-11 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 25, and 30 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 16 and 19-23 – 11 am-12 am
- December 17-18 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 7-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-6 – 11 am-10 pm
Robinsons Metro East
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Novaliches
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Otis
- December 1-2, 5-7, 9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-29 – 11 am-10 pm
- December 3-4, 8, 10-11, 17-18, 25, and 30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 and 6-8 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 3-5 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Cainta
- December 1-23 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- December 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Robinsons Antipolo
- December 1-15 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 16-23 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- December 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Luzon
Galleria South
- Monday-Thursday – 10 am-10 pm
- Friday-Sunday and holidays – 10 am-11 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
Robinsons Angeles
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Dasmariñas
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Robinsons General Trias
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Robinsons Ilocos
- December 3-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Imus
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons La Union
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Lipa
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Los Baños
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Luisita
- December 1-2, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, and 26-30 – 8 am-9 pm
- December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 25 – 8 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 8 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Malolos
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-10 pm
Robinsons Naga
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Robinsons Palawan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Robinsons Pangasinan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Santiago
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Sta. Rosa
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Starmills
- December 1-16, 18-23, and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 17 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Tagaytay
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Robinsons Townville Cabanatuan
- December 1-14 – 8 am-10 pm (supermarket), 10 am-8 pm (mall and other tenants)
- December 15-22 and 25-29 – 8 am-10 pm (supermarket), 10 am-9 pm (mall and other tenants)
- December 23 and 30 – 8 am-10 pm (supermarket), 10 am-10 pm (mall and other tenants)
- December 24 and 31 – 8 am-8 pm (supermarket), 10 am-8 pm (mall and other tenants)
Robinsons Tuguegarao
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Visayas
Cybergate Cebu
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-9 pm
Galleria Cebu
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-10 pm
Robinsons Antique
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Bacolod
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Dumaguete
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Fuente
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2-8 – 10 am-10 pm
Robinsons Iloilo
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Jaro
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons North Tacloban
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2-8 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Ormoc
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2-8 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Pavia
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Roxas
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 2 – 9 am-9 pm
Robinsons Tacloban
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2-8 – 9 am-9 pm
Mindanao
Cybergate Davao
- December 1-24 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 9 am-9 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-9 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Robinsons Butuan
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Cagayan de Oro
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Gen San
- December 1-23 and 25-30 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 24 and 31, and January 1 – 10 am-8 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Iligan
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Tagum
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Robinsons Valencia
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 and January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
- January 2 – 10 am-9 pm
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
Eastwood City
- December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-2 am (January 1)
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Uptown Bonifacio
- December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Saturday)
- December 24 – 9 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-10 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Venice Grand Canal
- December 1-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Thursday), 10 am-11 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-11 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 10 am-11 pm
Newport Mall
- December 1, 4-8, 11-15 and January 1 – 11 am-11 pm
- December 2-3, 9-10 – 11 am-12 am
- December 16-23, 25-31 – 10 am-12 am
- December 24 – 10 am-8 pm
Forbes Town
- December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-9 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Lucky Chinatown
- December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Thursday), 9 am-9 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 9 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Arcovia City
- December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-6 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
The Clubhouse at Temple Drive
- December 1-30 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-6 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Paseo Center
- December 1-29 – 10 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-8 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-8 pm
- December 30 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm
Three Central Mall
- December 1-29 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 24 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-7 pm
- December 30 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-7 pm
San Antonio Place
- December 1-29 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-7 pm
- December 30 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-7 pm
San Lorenzo Place Mall
- December 1-30 – 9 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 9 am-8 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 12 pm-8 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm
Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang
- December 1-30 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 – 10 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 31 – 10 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-8 pm
Alabang West Parade
- December 1-30 – 9 am-10 pm (Friday-Sunday)
- December 24 – 9 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 9 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Southwoods Mall, Laguna
- December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday), except December 10 (10 am-11 pm)
- December 24 – 9 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-7 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-9 pm
Festive Walk Mall, Iloilo
- December 1-30 – 10 am-10 pm (Friday-Saturday)
- December 24 – 9 am-8 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-10 pm
- December 31 – 9 am-8 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
Twin Lakes, Tagaytay City
- December 1 to January 1 (all days) – 9 am-8 pm
Ortigas Malls
Greenhills Shopping Center
- December 12-16, 19-23, and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm
- December 17-18 – 10 am-9 pm
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 11 am-10 pm
- January 2-6 – 11 am-9 pm
Tiendesitas
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 7 onwards – 10 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
Estancia
- December 1-23 and 26-30 – 11 am-10 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
- December 24 and 31 – 10 am-7 pm
- December 25 – 10 am-10 pm
- January 1 – 12 pm-10 pm
- January 7 onwards – 11 am-9 pm (Monday-Friday), 10 am-10 pm (Saturday-Sunday)
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.