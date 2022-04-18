Business
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
21 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
oil industry

After 2 rollbacks, oil prices increasing on April 19

Aika Rey
After 2 rollbacks, oil prices increasing on April 19

FUEL. A pump attendant fills a fuel tank at a gas station in Delpan, Manila, on March 14, 2022.

Rappler

Gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices are going up on Tuesday, April 19, with the increase biggest for diesel

MANILA, Philippines – Fuel prices are going up on Tuesday, April 19, according to advisories sent by oil companies on Monday, April 18.

After two straight weeks of rollbacks, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Pilipinas Shell, and Unioil announced that the following upward adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday:

  • Gasoline – P0.45 per liter
  • Diesel – P1.70 per liter

Oil companies offering kerosene, meanwhile, said the increase will be at P0.45 per liter.

The hike will bring the net year-to-date increase to P15.45 per liter for gasoline, P27.35 per liter for diesel, and P21.55 for kerosene.

Global prices went down in the past two weeks after large economies announced they would tap their reserves. But Reuters reported that tight supply still worried the market as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. – Rappler.com

Aika Rey

Aika Rey is a business reporter for Rappler. She covered the Senate of the Philippines before fully diving into numbers and companies. Got tips? Find her on Twitter at @reyaika or shoot her an email at aika.rey@rappler.com.
More from Aika Rey

Recommended Stories

oil industry