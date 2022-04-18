After 2 rollbacks, oil prices increasing on April 19

Gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices are going up on Tuesday, April 19, with the increase biggest for diesel

MANILA, Philippines – Fuel prices are going up on Tuesday, April 19, according to advisories sent by oil companies on Monday, April 18.

After two straight weeks of rollbacks, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Pilipinas Shell, and Unioil announced that the following upward adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday:

Gasoline – P0.45 per liter

Diesel – P1.70 per liter

Oil companies offering kerosene, meanwhile, said the increase will be at P0.45 per liter.

The hike will bring the net year-to-date increase to P15.45 per liter for gasoline, P27.35 per liter for diesel, and P21.55 for kerosene.

Global prices went down in the past two weeks after large economies announced they would tap their reserves. But Reuters reported that tight supply still worried the market as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. – Rappler.com