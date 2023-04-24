Newly opened PITX-Aseana route to offer free rides for a month

PITX. Passengers crowd the Paranaque Intergrated Terminal Exchange as exodus to the provinces start ahead of the Holy Week, on March 31, 2023. The government has fielded additional buses in all of the terminals in anticipation of the thousands of passengers for the Holy Week break.

MANILA, Philippines – The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is giving free rides for a month along its newly opened Aseana City Loop route.

The route, which launched on April 17, operates trips from Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can board buses for the route on the first floor of PITX in Gate 7, Bay 23.

The free rides run from April 17 to May 17.

Here are the stops for the northbound route:

PITX

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Asean Avenue Stop

Parqal (Imao Road)

St. John Paul II Chapel

Bradco Avenue Stop

F. De Leon Stop

S&R

Aseana Power Station

Monarch Parksuites

SM Mall of Asia

Here are the stops for the southbound route:

SM Mall of Asia

St. John Paul II Chapel

Parqal (Abueva Street)

Parqal (Imao Road)

Brado Avenue Stop

Celerio Avenue Stop

Asean Avenue Stop

Ayala Malls Manila Bay (Abueva Street)

PITX

PITX is located at 1 Kennedy Road, Tambo, Parañaque City. – Rappler.com