Newly opened PITX-Aseana route to offer free rides for a month

MANILA, Philippines – The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is giving free rides for a month along its newly opened Aseana City Loop route.
The route, which launched on April 17, operates trips from Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can board buses for the route on the first floor of PITX in Gate 7, Bay 23.
The free rides run from April 17 to May 17.
Here are the stops for the northbound route:
- PITX
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay
- Asean Avenue Stop
- Parqal (Imao Road)
- St. John Paul II Chapel
- Bradco Avenue Stop
- F. De Leon Stop
- S&R
- Aseana Power Station
- Monarch Parksuites
- SM Mall of Asia
Here are the stops for the southbound route:
- SM Mall of Asia
- St. John Paul II Chapel
- Parqal (Abueva Street)
- Parqal (Imao Road)
- Brado Avenue Stop
- Celerio Avenue Stop
- Asean Avenue Stop
- Ayala Malls Manila Bay (Abueva Street)
- PITX
PITX is located at 1 Kennedy Road, Tambo, Parañaque City. – Rappler.com
