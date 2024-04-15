Marcos: No plans to grant us access to more bases | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his government has no plans to grant the United States access to more military bases.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expresses frustration over conflicting information regarding the secret deal struck between his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte and China on the West Philippine Sea years ago.

Transportation groups PISTON and Manibela hold another transportation strike on Monday, April 15. This, ahead of the April 30 deadline for individual jeepneys to consolidate.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defends Vice President Sara Duterte from criticism over her silence on China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Long-time Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announces he will hand over power to his successor, Lawrence Wong on May 15.

United States President Joe Biden warns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran.

Taeyong of K-pop boy group NCT 127 begins his mandatory military enlistment on Monday, April 15. He is the first member of NCT to enlist in the military. — Rappler.com