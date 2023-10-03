Jeepney fare hiked by P1 nationwide

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRIKE. In this file photo, commuters ride a jeepney as some public utility drivers groups go on a weeklong strike to protest the impending jeepney phase-out program of the government, at Philcoa in Quezon City on March 6, 2023.

The fare hike will take effect on Sunday, October 8, and will apply to both modern and traditional jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved a P1 provisional fare increase for jeepneys nationwide.

In a decision on Tuesday, October 3, the regulatory board agreed to grant the provisional increase while it deliberates on a petition to raise fares by P5.

The fare hike will take effect on Sunday, October 8, and will apply to both modern and traditional jeepneys. The increase will raise fares of traditional jeepneys from P12 to P13, and modern jeepneys from P14 to P15.

This comes as gas prices have continued to soar over recent months, prompting the government to hand out P2.95 billion in fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle operators. (READ: Struggling PUV drivers can’t get fuel subsidies due to election spending ban)

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III previously said that the agency has been considering a fare hike since mid-September as jeepney drivers struggled to make ends meet.

Although the regulatory board was poised to grant a fare hike, it said that it still needed the National Economic and Development Authority to study when and by how much to hike fares – lest the higher transportation costs push up inflation. – Rappler.com