TRACKER: Minimum wages in the Philippines

WAGE PROTESTS. Workers from various labor organizations march along Espana Boulevard in Manila to celebrate International Labor Day on May 1, 2023.

Here are the current minimum daily wages in each region

MANILA, Philippines – Periodically, the regional tripartite wages and productivity boards under the Department of Labor and Employment release incremental increases in minimum wages in their respective regions’ private sector.

These increases are usually a product of lobbying among labor groups, especially given fluctuating inflation rates and ever-present struggles among poorer Filipinos to afford a comfortable quality of living. (IN CHARTS: State of job quality, wages in the Philippines)

The National Wages and Productivity’s mission, as written on its website, is to set minimum wages that protect vulnerable workers from “undue low pay.”

Here are the current minimum wages across regions – daily for private establishments, and monthly for domestic workers:

Metro Manila

Effective July 16, 2023:

Non-agriculture: P610

Agriculture: P573

Service and retail establishments employing 15 workers or less: P573

Manufacturing sectors regularly employing less than 10 workers: P573

Effective July 13, 2022:

Domestic workers: P6,000

Cordillera Administrative Region

Effective January 1, 2023:

All sectors (except domestic workers) and provinces: P400

Effective June 14, 2022:

Domestic workers: P4,500

Ilocos Region

Effective on or before March 1, 2023

Non-agriculture 30 or more employees: P400 10 to 29 employees: P400 1 to 9 employees: P372

Agriculture: P372

Effective June 6, 2022:

Domestic workers: P5,000

Cagayan Valley

Effective October 16, 2023:

Non-agriculture: P435 Agriculture: P415 Domestic workers: P5,500

Central Luzon

Effective October 16, 2023:

Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales Non-agriculture Establishments with 10 or more workers: P500 Establishments with less than 10 workers: P493 Agriculture Plantation: P470 Non-plantation: P454 Service and retail Establishments with 10 or more workers: P489 Establishments with less than 10 workers: P475

Aurora Non-agriculture: P449 Agriculture Plantation: P434 Non-plantation: P422 Service and retail: P384



Effective June 20, 2022:

Domestic workers Cities and first class municipalities: P5,000 Other municipalities: P4,500



Calabarzon

Effective September 24, 2023:

Extended Metropolitan Area Non-agriculture: P520 Agriculture: P479

Component cities (non-agriculture and agriculture): P479

1st class municipalities Non-agriculture: P479 Agriculture: P425

2nd and 3rd class municipalities Non-agriculture: P425 Agriculture: P385

4th, 5th, and 6th class municipalities (non-agriculture and agriculture): P385

Service and retail establishments employing not more than 10 workers (across all areas): P385

Effective July 16, 2022:

Domestic workers Cities and first class municipalities: P5,000 Other municipalities: P4,000



Mimaropa

Effective June 10, 2022:

All sectors (except domestic workers) Establishments with 10 or more workers: P355 Establishments with less than 10 workers: P329

Domestic workers: P4,500

Bicol

Effective June 18, 2022:

All sectors (except domestic workers): P365

Domestic workers: P4,000

Western Visayas

Effective June 5, 2022:

Non-agriculture Establishments with more than 10 workers: P450 Establishments with 10 workers or less: P420

Agriculture: P410

Domestic workers: P4,500

Central Visayas

Effective October 1, 2023:

Class A (Carcar, Cebu City, Danao, Lapulapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay, Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando) Non-agriculture: P468 Agriculture, and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers: P458

Class B (Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay, Toledo) Non-agriculture: P430 Agriculture, and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers: P425

Class C (municipalities not under Class A and B) Non-agriculture: P420 Agriculture, and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers: P415



Effective June 14, 2022:

Domestic workers Cities and first class municipalities: P5,500 Other municipalities: P4,500



Eastern Visayas

Effective January 2, 2023:

Non-agriculture: P375

Service and retail Establishments with more than 10 workers: P375 Establishments with 10 workers or less: P345

Cottage and handicraft: P345

Agriculture: P345

Effective June 27, 2022:

Domestic workers Cities and first class municipalities: P5,000 Other municipalities: P4,500



Zamboanga Peninsula

Effective on or before October 1, 2022:

Non-agriculture: P351

Agriculture, and service and retail Establishments with 31 workers or more: P351 Establishments with 1 to 30 workers: P338



Effective June 25, 2022:

Domestic workers Cities and first class municipalities: P4,000 Other municipalities: P3,500



Northern Mindanao

Effective December 16, 2022:

Non-agriculture Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Tagoloan, Villanueva, Jasaan, Malaybalay, Valencia, Gingoog, El Salvador, Ozamiz, Opol, Maramag, Quezon, Manolo Fortich, and Lugait: P405 All other areas, and service and retail establishments with 10 or less workers: P390

Agriculture Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Tagoloan, Villanueva, Jasaan, Malaybalay, Valencia, Gingoog, El Salvador, Ozamiz, Opol, Maramag, Quezon, Manolo Fortich, and Lugait: P393 All other areas, and service and retail establishments with 10 or less workers: P378



Effective June 18, 2022:

Domestic workers Cities and first class municipalities: P4,500 Other municipalities: P3,500



Davao Region

Effective on or before April 1, 2023:

Non-agriculture: P443

Agriculture: P438

Effective June 20, 2022:

Domestic workers: P4,500

Soccsksargen

Effective October 16, 2023:

Non-agriculture: P390

Agriculture, and service and retail: P369

Domestic workers Cities and 1st class municipalities: P5,000 Other municipalities: P4,500



Caraga

Effective on or before September 1, 2022:

Butuan City, and provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur: P350

Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte: P350

Domestic workers: P4,000

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Effective July 21, 2022:

Provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao Del Sur, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, and the cities of Marawi and Lamitan Non-agriculture: P316 Agriculture: P306

Cotabato City and the special geographic area Non-agriculture: P341 Agriculture: P316



– Michelle Abad/Rappler.com