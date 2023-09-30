Rappler IQ
Philippine labor

TRACKER: Minimum wages in the Philippines

Rappler.com

WAGE PROTESTS. Workers from various labor organizations march along Espana Boulevard in Manila to celebrate International Labor Day on May 1, 2023.

Rappler

Here are the current minimum daily wages in each region

MANILA, Philippines – Periodically, the regional tripartite wages and productivity boards under the Department of Labor and Employment release incremental increases in minimum wages in their respective regions’ private sector.

These increases are usually a product of lobbying among labor groups, especially given fluctuating inflation rates and ever-present struggles among poorer Filipinos to afford a comfortable quality of living. (IN CHARTS: State of job quality, wages in the Philippines)

The National Wages and Productivity’s mission, as written on its website, is to set minimum wages that protect vulnerable workers from “undue low pay.”

Here are the current minimum wages across regions – daily for private establishments, and monthly for domestic workers:

Metro Manila

Effective July 16, 2023:

  • Non-agriculture: P610
  • Agriculture: P573
  • Service and retail establishments employing 15 workers or less: P573
  • Manufacturing sectors regularly employing less than 10 workers: P573

Effective July 13, 2022:

  • Domestic workers: P6,000
Cordillera Administrative Region

Effective January 1, 2023:

  • All sectors (except domestic workers) and provinces: P400

Effective June 14, 2022:

  • Domestic workers: P4,500
Ilocos Region

Effective on or before March 1, 2023

  • Non-agriculture
    • 30 or more employees: P400
    • 10 to 29 employees: P400
    • 1 to 9 employees: P372
  • Agriculture: P372

Effective June 6, 2022:

  • Domestic workers: P5,000
Cagayan Valley

Effective October 16, 2023:

  1. Non-agriculture: P435
  2. Agriculture: P415
  3. Domestic workers: P5,500
Central Luzon

Effective October 16, 2023:

  • Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales
    • Non-agriculture
      • Establishments with 10 or more workers: P500
      • Establishments with less than 10 workers: P493
    • Agriculture
      • Plantation: P470
      • Non-plantation: P454
    • Service and retail
      • Establishments with 10 or more workers: P489
      • Establishments with less than 10 workers: P475
  • Aurora
    • Non-agriculture: P449
    • Agriculture
      • Plantation: P434
      • Non-plantation: P422
    • Service and retail: P384

Effective June 20, 2022:

  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and first class municipalities: P5,000
    • Other municipalities: P4,500
Calabarzon

Effective September 24, 2023:

  • Extended Metropolitan Area
    • Non-agriculture: P520
    • Agriculture: P479
  • Component cities (non-agriculture and agriculture): P479
  • 1st class municipalities
    • Non-agriculture: P479
    • Agriculture: P425
  • 2nd and 3rd class municipalities
    • Non-agriculture: P425
    • Agriculture: P385
  • 4th, 5th, and 6th class municipalities (non-agriculture and agriculture): P385
  • Service and retail establishments employing not more than 10 workers (across all areas): P385

Effective July 16, 2022:

  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and first class municipalities: P5,000
    • Other municipalities: P4,000
Mimaropa

Effective June 10, 2022:

  • All sectors (except domestic workers)
    • Establishments with 10 or more workers: P355
    • Establishments with less than 10 workers: P329
  • Domestic workers: P4,500
Bicol

Effective June 18, 2022:

  • All sectors (except domestic workers): P365
  • Domestic workers: P4,000
Western Visayas

Effective June 5, 2022:

  • Non-agriculture
    • Establishments with more than 10 workers: P450
    • Establishments with 10 workers or less: P420
  • Agriculture: P410
  • Domestic workers: P4,500
Central Visayas

Effective October 1, 2023:

  • Class A (Carcar, Cebu City, Danao, Lapulapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay, Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando)
    • Non-agriculture: P468
    • Agriculture, and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers: P458
  • Class B (Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay, Toledo)
    • Non-agriculture: P430
    • Agriculture, and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers: P425
  • Class C (municipalities not under Class A and B)
    • Non-agriculture: P420
    • Agriculture, and non-agriculture establishments with less than 10 workers: P415

Effective June 14, 2022:

  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and first class municipalities: P5,500
    • Other municipalities: P4,500
Eastern Visayas

Effective January 2, 2023:

  • Non-agriculture: P375
  • Service and retail
    • Establishments with more than 10 workers: P375
    • Establishments with 10 workers or less: P345
  • Cottage and handicraft: P345
  • Agriculture: P345

Effective June 27, 2022:

  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and first class municipalities: P5,000
    • Other municipalities: P4,500
Zamboanga Peninsula

Effective on or before October 1, 2022:

  • Non-agriculture: P351
  • Agriculture, and service and retail
    • Establishments with 31 workers or more: P351
    • Establishments with 1 to 30 workers: P338

Effective June 25, 2022:

  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and first class municipalities: P4,000
    • Other municipalities: P3,500
Northern Mindanao

Effective December 16, 2022:

  • Non-agriculture
    • Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Tagoloan, Villanueva, Jasaan, Malaybalay, Valencia, Gingoog, El Salvador, Ozamiz, Opol, Maramag, Quezon, Manolo Fortich, and Lugait: P405
    • All other areas, and service and retail establishments with 10 or less workers: P390
  • Agriculture
    • Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Tagoloan, Villanueva, Jasaan, Malaybalay, Valencia, Gingoog, El Salvador, Ozamiz, Opol, Maramag, Quezon, Manolo Fortich, and Lugait: P393
    • All other areas, and service and retail establishments with 10 or less workers: P378

Effective June 18, 2022:

  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and first class municipalities: P4,500
    • Other municipalities: P3,500
Davao Region

Effective on or before April 1, 2023:

  • Non-agriculture: P443
  • Agriculture: P438

Effective June 20, 2022:

  • Domestic workers: P4,500
Soccsksargen

Effective October 16, 2023:

  • Non-agriculture: P390
  • Agriculture, and service and retail: P369
  • Domestic workers
    • Cities and 1st class municipalities: P5,000
    • Other municipalities: P4,500
Caraga

Effective on or before September 1, 2022:

  • Butuan City, and provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur: P350
  • Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte: P350
  • Domestic workers: P4,000
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Effective July 21, 2022:

  • Provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao Del Sur, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, and the cities of Marawi and Lamitan
    • Non-agriculture: P316
    • Agriculture: P306
  • Cotabato City and the special geographic area
    • Non-agriculture: P341
    • Agriculture: P316

Michelle Abad/Rappler.com

