Puregold acquires 14 DiviMart supermarkets

MANILA, Philippines – Lucio Co’s Puregold Price Club is expanding its foothold in the Greater Manila Area through the acquisition of 14 stores of DiviMart supermarkets.

The deal will instantly convert all acquired DiviMart locations to Puregold under a sublease transaction.

These 14 stores are located in:

Angat, Bulacan

Pandi, Bulacan

Morong, Bataan

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

San Isidro, Taytay, Rizal

San Miguel, Pasig City

General Trias, Cavite

Bacoor, Cavite

Cabuyao, Laguna

Tayuman, Manila

Aliaga, Nueva Ecija

Taytay, Rizal

Pulilan, Bulacan

An additional 18 DiviMart locations will be evaluated for possible conversion to Puregold stores, according to Puregold’s stock exchange filing.

DiviMart is a Filipino supermarket chain founded in 1989 by Harry Uy and Vivian Ong Juanitas. It has over 30 branches nationwide and is known for its affordable goods.

Puregold told regulators that the acquisition is below 10% of the company’s book value.

“The parties are still finalizing the definite consideration for the contemplated transaction because the evaluation of store locations, improvements, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and merchandise inventory is still ongoing,” Puregold said.

As of end-March, Puregold had a total of 531 stores nationwide – 456 Puregold stores, 23 S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses, and 52 S&R New York Style QSRs.

Puregold’s consolidated net income went up 12% to P2.4 billion in the first three months of 2023.

Net sales for the first quarter rose by 15% P44.4 billion. Puregold Stores contributed P30 billion while S&R Warehouses contributed Php 14.4 billion. – Rappler.com