Ramon Ang backpedals on PAREX cancellation, project now just ‘on hold’

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation (SMC) president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang has backpedaled on the scrapping of the controversial P95-billion Pasig River Expressway (PAREX), saying that the project is merely on hold.

On the sidelines of the Philippine Economic Forum on Monday, May 27, Ang confirmed news reports that SMC did not send a formal withdrawal to the Toll Regulatory Board.

“We are addressing ‘yung mga concerns. ‘Di ba maraming concern, maraming nagsasabi na hindi maganda. Sinusubukan nating i-address, kaya naka-hold ngayon muna,” Ang said.

(We are addressing the concerns. Many concerns were raised, many are saying the project would not be good. We are addressing these concerns, so the project is on hold.)

“Kina-clarify natin ‘yung mga concern ng mga tao. ‘Pag na-clarify natin at mas maraming taong may gusto and it will benefit more people, why not, ‘di ba? Ngayon naka-hold na,” he added.

(We are clarifying the concerns of the people. If we clarify those and more people want the project and it will benefit more people, why not, right? Now it’s on hold.)

Ang proposed PAREX as a way to help ease Metro Manila traffic, but various groups and individuals oppose it, saying that it would only negatively impact public mobility, heritage, environment, and public health.

Ang told reporters last March that the project would not push through, noting critics’ voices.

In a statement on Monday, at least 20 organizations said they have signed a petition urging Ang to scrap PAREX.

The coalition called Ilog Pasiglahin said Ang’s latest statement is clear that the tycoon was not really listening to the public’s call. – Rappler.com