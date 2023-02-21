RCEP breezes through House, but runs into opposition in Senate

Economic managers and Congress are eager to join the world's largest trade pact. But the measure faces opposition at the Senate, including from Senator Imee Marcos.

MANILA, Philippines- Economic managers of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House lawmakers are pushing hard for the Philippines to join the world’s largest trade pact despite heavy opposition from farmer groups who fear that a wave of imported goods would displace local producers.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), however, is once again facing strong opposition from some Senators.

“It must be ratified. The future of our country depends so much on our ability to attract investors, particularly foreign capital because the domestic capital is not enough,” National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a Palace briefing on Tuesday, February 21.

Balisacan pushed back against claims that RCEP will hurt local agriculture, the same day as lawmakers deliberated on the trade pact.

The resolution backed by Speaker Martin Romualdez breezed through deliberations at the House of Representatives. Marcos’ son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, was among the House leaders who supported RCEP.

Romualdez argued that aside from investment opportunities, RCEP would cure overlapping free trade agreements (FTAs).

“The complex set of overlapping FTAs negatively impacts economies by unnecessarily imposing transaction costs on business operations and can even potentially create competing trade blocs,” Romualdez said.

RCEP is a trade pact between the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), along with Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. The deal is now set to impact at least 2.1 billion people, equivalent to around 30% of the global gross domestic product, as it eliminates 91% of tariffs on goods.

The resolution saw a speedy passage in the lower chamber after it was filed only last January 26.

Senate deliberations

But in the Senate, RCEP is facing resistance, among which include the President’s sister and Senator Imee Marcos.

Marcos highlighted that India has not participated in RCEP because of the adverse impact on its agriculture sector.

She went on to note that liberalization measures like rice tariffication resulted to a 40% drop in farmers’ income.

“How do we ensure, protect the vulnerable sectors? Do these safety nets really serve their purpose?” Marcos asked.

Senator Marcos earlier did not sign the Senate committee report on RCEP. The measure is a priority bill of President Marcos.

Meanwhile, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri cited projections of economist Caesar Cororaton, where RCEP was forecast to generate some 1.4 million jobs by 2031.

“Maiiwanan tayo sa foreign direct investments. Magkakaroon ng trade diversion. Kung hindi tayo sasali sa RCEP, sa ibang bansa pupunta ang investors, dahil mas malawak na ang kanilang merkado,” Zubiri explained.

(We will lag behind in foreign direct investments. There will be trade diversion. If we don’t join RCEP, investors will go to other countries, because their market is broader.)

The Senate aims to conclude deliberations on RCEP by March. –Rappler.com