SIM card registration starts December 27. Here’s how you can register.

Registration of new and existing SIM cards will begin soon. Here's a step-by-step guide to avoid deactivation.

MANILA, Philippines– Filipinos who use cellular services will have to register their existing SIM cards or face deactivation.

On Monday, December 12, the National Telecommunications Commission released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the SIM Card Registration Act which will take effect starting December 27.

Subscribers will have 180 days from the effectivity of the law to register their SIM cards. The registration may be extended by up to 120 days.

Telco operators or public telecommunications entities (PTEs) are in charge of maintaining the database.

Here’s the process for new and existing SIM cards:

New users

New SIMs will be sold in “deactivated mode” starting December 27.

Registration is free.

SIMs, embedded SIMs, broadband modem, and internet-of-things devices are covered in the registration.

A registration form will be filled out electronically through a secure website provided by the telco provider.

The websites have yet to be provided by the telco providers. Rappler will update this story once the links are available.

The following information will be collected:

Full name

Birthday

Sex

Present or official address

Identification card and ID number

Any of the following identification cards or documents with photo can be presented:

Passport

Philippine Identification System ID

SSS ID

GSIS ID

Driver’s license

NBI clearance

Police clearance

Firearms’ license to own and possess ID

PRC ID

IBP ID

OWWA ID

BIR ID

Voter’s ID

Senior citizen card

UMID

PWD card

Any valid government-issued ID with photo

For SIMs to be used by businesses or organizations, the following information are required:

Business name

Business address

Full name of authorized signatory

Foreigners

For foreigners who will be getting a SIM from a Filipino telco company, they are required to give the following details:

Full name

Nationality

Date of birth

Passport

Address in the Philippines

Type of travel or admission document presented

ID number or number of document presented

SIM cards issued to tourists will only be valid for 30 days and will be deactivated upon expiration. It can only be extended upon presentation of an approved visa extension.

Foreigners with other types of visas can acquire SIMs without the 30-day restriction.

Minors

The registration of a SIM for minors will be under the name of the minor’s parent or guardian.

They will be required to present an ID as well as the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian to register the SIM.

Existing prepaid subscribers

Like new subscribers, existing prepaid users will have to use their respective telco’s website to register.

All existing SIMs will have to be registered within 180 days from the effectivity of the Act, which was last October 28. Registration may be extended by 120 days.

Failure to register will result in the automatic deactivation of the SIM.

The deactivated SIM may only be reactivated not later than five days after such deactivation.

Postpaid subscribers

Telcos already have data of postpaid subscribers.

But to complete the registration, postpaid subscribers are required to confirm their information and data included in the SIM register through the platform or website provided by the telco provider.

Remote areas

For registration in remote areas or locations with limited internet connectivity, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Telecommunications Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Department of Education, as well as all telcos, will facilitate SIM registration.

What if my SIM gets stolen?

For lost or stolen SIMs, users must inform the telco provider the following details:

Name

Address

Birthday

Mobile number

Other relevant and reasonable information that can fully establish ownership of the SIM

Changes

For any changes, like address or name, users must inform their telco providers.

Telco providers must then reflect these changes within two hours from receipt of such requests.

Stolen SIMs

For stolen phones and SIMs, users must immediately inform their telco provider of the incident.

Telcos must render the SIM card unusable and be permanently deactivated upon the issuance of a new SIM to the verified user within 24 hours.

Penalties

The following penalties will be imposed for the following violations

For providing false information or documents to register a SIM: Imprisonment ranging from six months to two years or a fine not less than P100,000 but not more than P300,000, or both.

For the sale or transfer of a registered SIM without complying with the required registration: Imprisonment ranging from six months to six years, or a fine of P100,000 to P300,000, or both.

For spoofing a registered SIM: Imprisonment of no less than six years or a fine of P200,000, or both.

For telcos refusing to register a SIM without a valid reason: For the first offense, it’s a fine of P100,000 but not more than P300,000. For the second offense, a fine of not less than P300,000 but not more than P500,000. For the third and subsequent offenses, telcos can be fined of not less than P500,000 but not more than P1 million.

For selling stolen SIMs- Imprisonment ranging from six months to two years, or a fine not less than P100,000 but not more than P300,000, or both.

For breach in confidentiality: Should telcos, its agents or employees reveal information of an end-user obtained during the registration, they will face a penalty of a fine not less than P500,000 but not more than P4 million. –Rappler.com