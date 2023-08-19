SSS executives’ salaries double in 2022 compared to previous year – COA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Top executives of the Social Security System (SSS) all together received P116.244 million in salaries in 2022, amounting to more than double or 101% higher than their total salaries in 2021 of P57.754 million, according to a Commission on Audit (COA) report.

Auditors said “key management personnel” of the state-run social insurance program, which include the president and chief executive officer (CEO), the executive vice presidents, and the senior vice presidents, received P79.658 million in salaries in 2022 – 147.38% higher compared with the 2021 figure of P32.2 million.

Their other allowances and benefits also rose 43.24% year on year from P25.55 million to P36.585 million.

Employees got raises as well. The SSS’ personnel services expenses in 2022 totaled P8.124 billion, or P396.583 million higher compared to P7.727 billion in 2021.

A copy of the report was submitted to the office of SSS president and CEO Rolando Macasaet on June 30. The report is publicly accessible on the COA’s website.

According to COA, the Governance Commission for GOCCs authorized the SSS on June 1, 2022 to implement the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) pursuant to Republic Act No. 10149, as well as then-president Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 150, series of 2021.

“The increase in personnel services was mainly due to the implementation of the CPCS effective October 5, 2021,” the audit team said.

The COA added that employees also got raises because of the promotion of 353 employees in 2022, compared to just 104 in 2021. The SSS also got a one-time increase for its “service recognition incentive” from P10,000 to P20,000.

Red flags

The COA flagged the SSS for continuing the allocation of its medical benefit package for its officials and employees without legal basis, as it entails additional compensation not covered by the CPCS.

“The establishment of their own medical benefit package without the approval from the President of the Philippines, and its continuance despite the effectivity of EO No. 150, s. 2021, is in violation of the explicit provisions of the said EO,” the COA said.

The COA also noted that SSS failed to collect P92.5 billion in premium contributions from employers.

The state insurer’s failure to collect the said amount from 466,881 employers impacts on its ability to deliver social protection and benefits to its members, the COA said.

“The non-remittance by 466,881 employers of the premium contributions…and the low collection efficiency of less than 3% of the established collectibles during the year deprives the SSS of much needed funds for the prompt delivery of social security protection, claims, and benefits to its members and beneficiaries,” COA’s findings read. – Rappler.com